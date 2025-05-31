Liverpool second bid for Wirtz ‘not accepted’ after ‘nagging doubt’ over British transfer record

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

There are claims Bayer Leverkusen have ‘not accepted’ a second bid from Liverpool for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz amid contrasting reports.

Liverpool have flown out of the blocks in the transfer market following their Premier League title triumph in their first season under Arne Slot.

By winning the title at the end of April, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been given extra time to prepare for the summer transfer window as they already knew Champions League qualification was secured.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield with the right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is moving to Real Madrid.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is another player in Liverpool’s sights as they look to strengthen the left side of defence with the Hungary international reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

Frimpong’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wirtz is another player who is closing in on a transfer to Liverpool with the Reds submitting their second bid worth around €130m (£110m) on Friday.

But journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Saturday that ‘there is that nagging doubt within the Liverpool hierarchy’ that they could have to wait until 2026 to complete a deal after what happened with Martin Zubimendi last summer.

And now The Times journalist Paul Joyce insists that the Reds second bid ‘has not been accepted’ but makes clear that it doesn’t mean the deal isn’t happening.

Joyce wrote: ‘The significance of Friday’s bid for the jewel of German football should not be underestimated and while the offer, which equates to €130million and is inclusive of add-ons, has not been accepted, there is no sense that an accord will not be reached over the coming days.’

The Daily Telegraph‘s chief football correspondent Jason Burt has a slightly different take with Leverkusen now ‘happy’ with the fee and that it’s the payment structure and add-ons which now need to be agreed.

Burt wrote:

‘Sources suggest that Leverkusen, who would prefer not to sell to their Bundesliga rivals, are now happy with the fee being offered by Liverpool, which includes add-ons, and are in the process of negotiating how those payments will be made. ‘It is expected the add-ons will not be too challenging and include qualifying for the Champions League. Liverpool could pay a higher overall package with more costly add-ons, but they would then include winning competitions such as the Premier League and Champions League.’

While Dominic King in the Daily Mail insists that ‘it is understood that middle ground will be found quickly’ after Liverpool’s latest offer.

