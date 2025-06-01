Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The ‘idea’ of a swap deal involving Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz has reportedly been floated after a second offer was rejected.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they are working to acquire their top targets at the start of this transfer window.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and taken a step closer to landing Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez, while they are pushing to buy Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen sensation contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in 2024/25 and he has emerged as Liverpool’s top target for the No.10 position.

Arne Slot’s side have moved clear of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the 22-year-old, who is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield.

All that’s left to do is agree a deal with Leverkusen, but there are a few obstacles for them to overcome if they are to secure his services.

Earlier this week, a report revealed Liverpool have submitted a British record bid for Wirtz, but this has ‘not been accepted’ by Leverkusen.

It has also been pointed out that there is a ‘nagging doubt within the Liverpool hierarchy’ regarding their chances of signing Wirtz, but they are still working towards reaching a full agreement.

Now, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there could be a breakthrough via a cash-plus-player deal, with Bayer Leverkusen “having the idea” to “include” Harvey Elliott or Jarell Quansah in the Wirtz deal.

Elliott and Quansah have been heavily linked with potential exits from Anfield in recent months as they have been bit-part players under Slot during the head coach’s debut season.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen have the idea to include Harvey Elliott or Jarell Quansah in the deal for Florian #Wirtz.

“There’s no final decision on this yet, but talks are ongoing.”

Former Bayern Munich chief Marco Neppe reckons Wirtz can take Liverpool to the next level as he has four main traits.

He said: “It is the combination. His willingness. He is so brave. His skill set is dangerous for every opponent.

“He can change the momentum of a game just by having an idea nobody expects, and suddenly everything is different. He is a game changer.”

On Wirtz, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes added: From the mental side, he is incredible.

“How he works, how ambitious he is, how stable he is emotionally. Everyone sees the technical side, the fantastic passes, the dribbling, whatever. But this side of him is amazing. He is just so focused.”