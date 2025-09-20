Liverpool told huge summer signing ‘doesn’t have the tools’ for the Prem after Everton snub

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has questioned whether Liverpool summer signing Florian Wirtz has “the tools” to succeed in the Premier League.

The Germany international was dropped from Arne Slot’s starting XI for the Merseyside Derby against Everton with his fellow big-money signing Alexander Isak also on the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister started against the Toffees with Dominik Szoboszlai the furthest forward midfielder as Slot also put his faith in Hugo Ekitike up front.

Wirtz, who came off the bench against Everton on 61 minutes, is yet to contribute a goal or assist in six matches in all competitions for Liverpool this season after costing the club an initial £100m with Bayer Leverkusen receiving a further £16m if the Reds win the Premier League or Champions four times while the 22-year-old is at the club.

With three matches in the space of three days for Liverpool, the logical conclusion would be that Wirtz was left out over fitness or for a tactical reason but Keys has suggested that Wirtz wasn’t selected over his failure to adapt to the Premier League.

Keys said on beIN Sports: “What does it tell us that Wirtz is not selected today?”

Former Liverpool full-back Jason McAteer thinks Slot probably left him out to combat David Moyes’ Everton side but Keys interrupted him and asked: “Does that mean he [Wirtz] doesn’t have the tools that are required to play in the hurly burly of the Premier League when games matter?”

Before Keys later added: “Is this based… do you think on the fact he has been anonymous and barely got a kick against Arsenal… and this will be the same sort of game.”

Slot explained the decision to leave out Wirtz and Isak, he said: “The same thinking as Mac Allister on the bench against Atletico. Like I said it’s three games in seven days, not in eight days, this is Sunday, Wednesday then Saturday. This is one of the most intense games that we have to play, so we try to manage it during Burnley and Atletico.

“For today I think Szoboszlai, who played both of those games as well, is more used to the intensity of the Premier League and this programme than Florian is coming from Germany. So it’s only to do with so many games in limited time. I think he will feature, but not from the start.”

Ekitike scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 2-1 win over Everton and ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock reckons the France international is getting “better and better”.

Warnock said on BBC Radio Five Live: “Hugo Ekitike is just getting better and better.

“When he gets on the ball, he is a danger and he has been so impressive in his short time at Liverpool.

“It’s a really smart finish, quick touch and he passes it into the bottom corner.

“Jordan Pickford doesn’t stand a chance of getting anywhere near it and Liverpool look very comfortable.”

