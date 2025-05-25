‘Excited’ Germany boss Nagelsmann insists Wirtz transfer to Liverpool is a ‘very good step’

Florian Wirtz has been given advice about a move to Liverpool by Julian Nagelsmann

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes Florian Wirtz’s potential move to Liverpool would be a ‘very good step’ for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions at the end of April with Arne Slot’s men winning the title at a canter in the Dutchman’s first season at the club.

Liverpool are now pressing ahead with their plans for the summer after Jeremie Frimpong completed a medical earlier in the week ahead of a transfer from Leverkusen.

And now one of his team-mates, Wirtz, looks set to join him after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that there had been the ‘green light’ from the Germany international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have made formal approach to Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz! After initial green light from the player, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are in talks over transfer fee/package. Liverpool want the deal to be done very soon, not a long saga — to avoid surprises.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also had the news and gave more details on Saturday with personal terms now agreed.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool FC had already agreed all important personal terms with Florian Wirtz – just like FC Bayern.

‘Internally at LFC, the club’s record transfer had already been approved, as reported today in our show.

‘The final “yes” from the player came today. Arne Slot personally spoke with Wirtz.

‘Liverpool are now preparing the official offer. Leverkusen are very optimistic that an agreement with LFC will be reached shortly. Wirtz turned down Bayern today.’

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has also confirmed that Wirtz is “leaning towards” Liverpool over a move to the Bavarians.

Hainer said: “Max Eberl (Bayern’s director of sport) informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool.

“We’ll provide you with facts at some point and not with further speculation. You are responsible for that.”

And now Germany head coach Nagelsmann has explained the contact he’s had with Wirtz over a potential transfer away from Leverkusen this summer.

Nagelsmann told Sky Sport Deutschland: “He texted me. We exchanged a few messages.

“I tried to give him tips to the best of my knowledge and belief, but I told him I can’t make the decision for him because my opinion is not necessarily the right one. The final decision is his.

“I didn’t rule out any club, I just tried to explain things to him and give him tips.

“I’m excited to find out about his decision. We always hear that things are done. It was also said with Bayern before that it was done. Let’s wait.”

Nagelsmann insists that a move to Liverpool would be a “very good step”, he added: “You can look at it from different points of view. In the end, every player has to decide for himself.

“It’s not official, but if it’s Liverpool, then it’d be a very good step because he can play in his position, a great environment, great club.

“Bayern wouldn’t have been a bad option either. It would’ve been good to have them [Wirtz and Musiala] playing together, but Jamal and Flo can get on well together even if they’re not at the same club.

“The most important thing is that he plays and continues to develop. If he feels that he would be better off at Liverpool, then he has to do it.”