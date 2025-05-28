Romano reveals response to Liverpool bid for Wirtz as Bayern Munich issue bizarre statement

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Bayer Leverkusen’s initial response to the first bid from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have had an amazing season with Arne Slot winning the Premier League title in his first season after taking over from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool had the title wrapped up in late April, allowing Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed a medical ahead of a move to Liverpool, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has agreed personal terms to join the Reds.

And Wirtz looks extremely likely to be one of their first three signings after Liverpool made a bid in excess of €100m to Bayer Leverkusen for the Germany international.

Transfer expert Romano has revealed that Leverkusen are “discussing” bonuses and other “details of the deal” as Liverpool look to satisfy their demands.

READ: 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “So Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal and then for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player done, and conversations underway with Bayer Leverkusen.

“After the first proposal, they are discussing the bonuses, they are discussing all the details of this deal, but for sure, they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done, and it won’t take too long.

“So that’s the message coming from those close to the deal. And my expectation remains for this deal to be completed for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.”

Wirtz’s former Germany team-mate Toni Kroos has reacted to the news that the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder could be on his way to Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool have ‘ambition and might’ to challenge Real Madrid now…

👉 Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving Anfield as Premier League rivals line up £30m deal

👉 Liverpool: Arne Slot ‘approves’ another signing as defender ‘arrives in UK to finalise’ summer transfer



Kroos said: “If he thinks that’s the best next step for him and his career, then that’s good. You can technically only judge decisions like this afterwards, of course.

“He [Wirtz] is a player who can prevail at any club in the world in my opinion. It doesn’t matter if it would’ve been Bayern or Liverpool, it’s different from being at Leverkusen for sure – but he has all the tools to assert himself at any given top club.”

While Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has released a strange statement underlining the Bavarian giants’ credentials after missing out on Wirtz.

Dreesen told TZ: “Much more has been written than spoken. FC Bayern is one of the absolute top clubs in Europe and the world. Our appeal among fans, but also among players, is enormous.

“The fact that not every player will end up with us is simply part of the package; it’s the same for other top clubs. But everyone knows: with FC Bayern, you can win everything every year, you’re involved in every competition – the upcoming Club World Cup is a good example of that.

“Just look at which clubs are represented there – and, most of all, which (clubs) aren’t. The best European clubs are competing there – including FC Bayern. Our appeal, sporting ambitions, and economic power are well known to all top players around the world.”