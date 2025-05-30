Wirtz signing ‘isn’t going to stop’ Liverpool pursuing Premier League star this summer

Florian Wirtz and Anthony Gordon have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

The imminent signing of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool “isn’t going to stop” the Reds from attempting to sign Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Liverpool have flown out of the blocks in the transfer market following their Premier League title triumph in their first season under Arne Slot.

By winning the title at the end of April, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been given extra time to prepare for the summer transfer window as they already knew Champions League qualification was secured.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed a medical ahead of his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield with the right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is another player in Liverpool’s sights as they look to strengthen the left side of defence with the Hungary international reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

And Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz is the other player they are deep in negotiations over with the latest reports claiming that Liverpool are increasingly confident of getting a deal worth €150m over the line.

It is understood that the Germany international wants to join Liverpool over other clubs and that he is waiting ‘to jump into a private jet and sign his five-year deal’.

The Reds are also looking to bring in further attacking reinforcements this summer with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon linked on multiple occasions.

And now former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Liverpool’s move for Wirtz “isn’t going to stop them having a look at Gordon”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Anthony Gordon is still on their radar. He’s been one of the top names for Liverpool for a while. He’s a Liverpool lad, was at Everton before, and they know him very well.

“They’ve been talking about Wirtz as well, and it looks like that deal is going to happen and they’re getting closer to an agreement there.

“But that isn’t going to stop them having a look at Gordon. They’ve got a few players there, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, and more who could leave and those sales would open to door for Gordon to come in.

“If they keep those players, they won’t need both Gordon and Wirtz.

“But if they don’t, Gordon is a player they’re considering to come in as a direct replacement for the current attacking options, who Slot hasn’t been convinced on.”