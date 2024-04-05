‘Liverpool won’t go near’ Premier League boss after ‘naughty’ request ‘puts owners off’

Mark Lawrenson does not think Liverpool will go after Roberto De Zerbi

Mark Lawrenson has explained why he expects Liverpool to go ‘nowhere near’ Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi in their search to replace Jurgen Klopp.

De Zerbi is one of the names in the frame to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘won’t go near’ De Zerbi after ‘naughty’ comments

It does look like Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is the favourite for the job, with multiple reports claiming the Reds will not pursue the Brighton boss.

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso appeared to be the Premier League club’s number-one choice before publicly committing his future to the Bundesliga leaders.

De Zerbi’s work at Brighton makes him a strong candidate alongside Amorim, but as we have touched on, it does not look like he is the man Michael Edwards wants to bring in to fill Klopp’s colossal shoes.

It will be a long process with Liverpool’s priority being their on-pitch success with Klopp’s side competing for the Premier League and Europa League titles after lifting the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

And despite his stellar work at Brighton, the appointment of De Zerbi would surprise club legend Lawrenson.

The 66-year-old believes De Zerbi’s “naughty” comments about needing signings at Brighton will have “put one or two prospective club owners off him” and that he should have dealt with fixture congestion better this season.

“We’ve seen how much money they’ve made this year,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power. “I thought Roberto De Zerbi was a bit naughty last week, saying he wants more players. Brighton gave him his big gig, and he’s done very, very well.

“But once you go down that route of asking for more players, and maybe his agent is speaking to other clubs, I don’t think Liverpool will go anywhere near him.

“He’s a good manager, but I think he is getting carried away – Brighton haven’t had a particularly good season. He’s not dealt with the extra games and blamed it on not having enough players.

“De Zerbi won’t go to Liverpool, and he might’ve put one or two prospective club owners off him.

“Brighton are a well-run club – they got £22 million for Graham Potter and his backroom staff. They’ll just get another manager in – and being run the way that they are, they probably know who their next manager is.”

