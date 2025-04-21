Liverpool are fortunate 2024/2025 has “not been a vintage season” and Arne Slot’s side “won’t win anything next season” when their rivals get their acts together.

The Reds have all-but clinched their second Premier League title and can officially clinch the silverware on Sunday if they claim victory over Tottenham.

Slot’s side have been comfortably the best team in the English top flight but Richard Keys has downplayed their achievements as he bemoaned the lack of competition in the title race this term compared to other “vintage seasons”.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Keys said: “It’s not a vintage season, not by any stretch of the imagination and Villa winning in midweek does not prove what a good Premier League we have, it proves what a good Champions League it’s been.

“There’s been no challengers to Liverpool all season long. Not from anywhere has there been a challenge. Of course they deserve it, (but) it’s not a vintage season.”

Arsenal were clinging to Liverpool’s coattails before a string of serious injuries hampered their campaign, and Jason McAteer – who made 139 appearances – wanted Keys to explain himself.

“What makes it vintage?” McAteer asked.

Keys replied: “When you get a proper title race, as was the case with Klopp’s team, and City vs Liverpool, toe to toe, three were competing for it (the title) and four were certainly competitive. The top teams this year all of them have gone backwards.'”

McAteer responded: “If you want to frame it like that. First of all, the history books will just say Liverpool won the title this year. They won’t say how they’ve done it.

“What I would say is, in the light of how Liverpool have performed in the years have gone by in terms of the Dalglish teams, the Paisley teams, the Fagan teams, you can argue this is not in the same bracket. It’s not as easy on the eye. It’s not been a great watch at times.”

Keys responded: “We’ve had three teams relegated since January, no title challenge since November, the whole league has been settled apart from three Champions League places.”

McAteer then interjected to say: “What you’re saying is that the Premier League is not that strong, yet we’ve got five teams in European competitions. What are you saying?”

He added: “I’m saying it’s not a vintage season, and I’ll go further. Liverpool won’t win anything next season.

“I’m not passing judgement on Liverpool’s title. I’m just saying it hasn’t been a vintage season. There’s been no challenge.”