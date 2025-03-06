Lucky? Liverpool ‘worked out PSG’ and ‘best team won’ actually…

There’s a massive backlash to the ‘lucky Liverpool’ narrative; it’s not ‘luck’ to stop PSG scoring for 90 minutes, it says here.

Boo-f***ing-hoo: Liverpool not lucky

I must admit it’s the first time I think I’ve not celebrated a Liverpool winner in my almost 50 years of supporting them. It felt wrong. PSG were great and we were pretty awful.

But then I awoke this morning to the almost hysterical reaction including L’Equipe’s headline screaming “Daylight Robbery” and the general reaction of rival fans. I get it. People want Liverpool taken down a peg or two and the simplistic view that the win last night was down to sheer luck pervaded.

But here’s another view. A keeper is there to make saves. A defence is there to defend. And If the opposition miss chances then that’s at least partially down to the quality of that defending. None of these things are down to luck. And Liverpool’s goal? Also not lucky. PSG were great first half and deserved to win overall. But they couldn’t keep it up second half and Liverpool worked them out. That’s what champion teams do.

Derek LFC

…In response to all of those maiming about how lucky Liverpool are… winners win, losers cry at home complaining about how lucky the winners are. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don’t. The history books will show who won and who lost, not who cried and bitched about who was lucky.

Jimmy the Gent

…So we do all understand Pool should have lost last night. I think the fact that this type of smash and grab never happens for them is exactly why it’s caused such a reaction….what is rare is wonderful after all.

However if I was a PSG fan I would have thrown the remote at the TV well before Elliott scored as I watched Dembele, or whichever other player, shoot from outside the box yet again or some ridiculous angle. PSG annihilated Liverpool’s midfield and forwards but their shot selection against Liverpool’s low block was awful.

They ended the game with an Xg of 1.85…..sorry everyone but that’s really not that big. To put this in perspective, Liverpool racked up an Xg of 3.92 against ManU at Old Trafford in the league last year and drew 2-2 only by getting a late penalty. While we’re at it Pool had an Xg of 2.19 in the final against Real in 2022 but didn’t score, Real had an Xg of 0.91 and did. Anyone remember the myriad articles after these games about Liverpool being robbed? No, me neither.

But let’s please not pretend this doesn’t happen to other teams all the time. Real Madrid won the competition in 2022 after getting absolutely obliterated in the balance of play during every single knockout round against PSG, Chelsea, City then Pool only for Benzema usually to turn it on for 10 or 15 mins and send them through.

One of my favorite stats is Chelsea’s maiden champs league trophy in 2012 against Bayern. The German’s had an Xg of 3.17 to Chelsea’s 0.6 in the final.

Gotta bring in Will Fraud’s article now. Mainly the sarcasm when saying the Prem is considered the best league in the world but then look at what France’s best team did to Prem’s best team….amazing what looking at one single game can do right?

Let’s forget Pool finishing top after 8 games, absolutely eviscerating Leverkusen and Madrid along the way.

Let’s forget 3 Prem team’s finishing in the top 8, more representatives than any other league. And one of them being 10th place Villa who beat Germany’s best team and should have beat Juve. That’s what the Prems 10th best team can do to other league’s best. Can’t wait to reference his article again when Liverpool destroy these lads at Anfield.

Luis Enrique no doubt told his players “lads under no circumstances can this tie go to Anfield under the lights and be within reach of Liverpool, we need to put them to the sword tonight.” And they bloody well played like it, but stats show they should be 2 goals to the good, that’s all. However, they DIDN’T win, and neither did Bayern in 2012, and neither did Pool in 2022, and neither did AC in 2005….on and on and on and on.

This happens all the time folks, just very, very rarely in Liverpool’s favor – hence the outcry.

Patricio Del Toro

…Just a quick thought on all this daylight robbery chit-chat.

Alisson played very well. But that’s what the best players do. He stopped the opposing team from scoring. He was better than them. As he’s part of the team that scored more than they conceded, the best team won.

As for the “red card” incident, file under “you’d be fuming if it was given against your team”.

Si, LFC

…There’s no point pretending otherwise, Liverpool were poor last night. Far too passive in possession and, until very late on, they showed no sign that they could turn PSG around. However, the hairsbreadth offside aside, I’m not sure how much luck played into it.

It wasn’t luck that Alisson was better in a one on one than Dembele nor luck that several PSG players in the first half snatched badly at chances. It wasn’t luck that Liverpool limited PSG to shots from outside the box for the entirety of the second half. It wasn’t luck that saw Nuno Mendes switch off completely to allow Harvey Elliott the freedom of the Parc Des Princes to run into so that Darwin Nuñez could pick out an easy pass to him.

Minutes before the goal Salah played a tired and wayward through ball that should have sent Ñunez through one on one. It presumably wasn’t luck that saw Salah subbed soon after to be replaced by the goalscorer. And, of course, it’s not luck that Alisson is just a better keeper than Donnarumma.

The game certainly felt like Rorke’s drift (PSG players, thousands of them!) but the PSG xG was surprisingly low (less than 2 according to my app of choice). So, while the Reds were not good and may still lose the tie, I don’t think it was entirely the miraculous avoidance of a massacre that has been portrayed. As for Luis Enrique’s assertion that PSG deserved the win, in the words of Unforgiven’s William Munny and The Wire’s Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson, deserves got nothing to do with it.

Niall (Alisson Paris 2025 = Schmeichel St James’s 1996)

Darwin’s eviolution

The title of the email doesn’t have much to do with the content but as a play on words it works so I’m sticking with it, ok?!

In your excellent ‘Liverpool smash and grab’ article you state that many Liverpool fans would not have been hopeful seeing Darwin coming on as a sub last night.

I beg to differ.

I was very pleased to see him arriving on the scene because Jota, as much as I love the little Portuguese terrier, was not fast enough to trouble the PSG defenders. We needed speed and strength to stretch and panic the defence and that’s just what Darwin brought to the (one-sided) party.

Far be it from me to tell Arne how to do his job but (for me Clive) Darwin should start next week to bring a little doubt and pressure to that defensive line. Sure, he might end up being all PSG and missing loads of really good chances, but he’ll unsettle them and may even have his shooting boots on that night.

Overall I’m still (sadly) in the ‘Darwin should be sold in the summer camp’, but he’s a player with some great qualities and might be just what we need at Anfield against this opposition.

Adam LFC, York (PSG were incredible at pressing, just didn’t give us a moment on the ball all night).

Appreciating a sense of Man Utd reality

Adidasmufc – in a world of Goldbridge and Saeed, that email was unbelievably refreshing to read.

Alex Ferguson’s unprecedented level of domestic success has left a generation of United fans thinking that they’re England’s version of Real Madrid. They’re not. 20 titles, 18 of which have come under just 2 managers. England doesn’t have a Real Madrid (and in fact, Liverpool are the closest this country has). Let’s not forget that before 1992, they had been champions of England fewer times than us, and 27 years had passed in between titles.

I do understand that the game is now different. Of the Premier League big 5, they were undoubtedly the side who made the most of the commercial side, helped by Cantona and the “Class of ’92” (who some fans still think are like the Lisbon Lions. They’re really not). But the Abramovich led step change wasn’t grasped by the board, nor by Ferguson.

Yes, they’d spent lots of money (check out the transfer fees for the ’99 Champions League final starting XI, and don’t forget the missing captain fantastic was a British record when signed from Forest), but the idea of replacing him with Moyes was doomed from the start, and that sort of parochial thinking doomed them, just as it is now. It must be lovely to have Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho from the youth academy. I’m sure they’re going to be great players. But neither of them is Giggs or Keane, or Scholes, for that matter.

It’s time for United fans to wake up and realise that this might not be a blip.

Aidan, EFC, Hoxton

Club DNA is a nonsense

I’ve thought about it (for 2 mins) and have decided that ‘Club DNA’ is not even a thing, there is only ‘Personal DNA’.

Prior to Jose, Chelsea weren’t the most winningest (an Americanism I don’t actually mind!) of clubs so didn’t have any kind of league-winning or CL-winning DNA.

But you bring in Jose who is the posterboy for ‘winning DNA’ and combine that with players with winning DNA (JT, FFL, Drogba… the whole lot of that era tbh) and whaddya know, the results flow.

Prior to Fergie, United didn’t have any recent league or CL winning DNA. Fergie personally had it as proven by his success domestically and in Europe with Aberdeen. He gets rid of players he doesn’t believe in, gets in winners and whaddya know, the results flow.

Prior to Pep, City were establishing themselves as winners (Mancini has winner DNA) and you then add more quality to that and you get more winning.

Prior to Klopp, Liverpool had forgotten how to win leagues. Klopp had recent German experience overcoming the Bayern Behemoth and turns doubt into belief as he has winning DNA and silverware follows.

I could go on but you get the idea. No club has a winning (or losing DNA), they just have individual managers and players who are (or aren’t) winners.

Clubs that appear to have a winning DNA are just good at recruitment.

Mark, LFC, An Mhí