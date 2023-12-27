Liverpool ‘working to strike agreement’ for left-back contingency as PL star gives green light

Antonee Robinson is reportedly open to a move to Liverpool, as the Reds have contacted Fulham to discuss the potential of a transfer for the left-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been without Andy Robertson since October, with a shoulder injury keeping him out. Kostas Tsimikas was doing well filling the gap at left-back, before a coming together with Bukayo Saka saw him break his collarbone.

The Arsenal attacker apologised for his role, despite obviously not injuring him deliberately.

In any case, Tsimikas’ injury leaves Liverpool without a fit senior left-back in the squad. While Joe Gomez has filled in since the injury to the Greek defender, Klopp clearly wants a natural left-back instead.

According to 90min, the Reds have ‘reached out to Fulham’ to to discuss a deal for Robinson. It’s said the American is ‘open to moving to Anfield’ and Liverpool are ‘working in the hope of striking an agreement’ with the Cottagers.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Fulham share the openness that the defender does regarding the move.

He seems a useful option for Liverpool if they were to get him. They play with full-backs that get involved with the attack and create, chipping in with assists.

Tsimikas had assisted three times in 10 league games before his injury, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has two goals and eight assists in all competitions this term.

Robinson is a similar style of player to the Liverpool pair, having notched three league assists this season, as well as one in the League Cup. It seems he’d fit the style Klopp wants to play.

Another option for the Reds manager that’s mentioned in the report is recalling youngster Owen Beck from his loan with Dundee. Beck has played 16 times in the Scottish Premiership this term, scoring twice and assisting once.

While those are good numbers, he’s played just two senior games for Liverpool, and the step up may be too far right now.

Robinson has played 81 times in the Premier League, so there would likely be no such growing pains. It remains to be seen if Klopp will get his wish with the American, though.

