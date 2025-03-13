‘Liverpool will be there’ for ‘world-class’ 19-goal striker also wanted by Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the transfer future of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak ahead of their final with Liverpool.

Isak, 25, will play his 100th game for the club this weekend in the League Cup final at Wembley against Arne Slot’s side but he has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

With 19 goals and five assists in 25 league games, Isak has been in the form of his life having enjoyed a run of scoring in eight games in a row in December through to mid-January.

Multiple clubs have been reportedly vying for a move for the Swedish international, including Arsenal, but Liverpool have emerged as contenders in recent months. And now Romano has given fans an update ahead of their clash this weekend.

Speaking days before the final, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “About Arsenal, guys, I wanted to confirm once again what I’ve been telling you. Two names for the striker position.

“One for sure is Alexander Isak, the priority target for Arsenal, but also Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Alexander Isak. So for sure, Liverpool and Arsenal will be in the mix for the player.