According to reports, Liverpool’s squad are ‘stunned’ at Mohamed Salah’s outburst following the draw against Leeds United on Saturday night.

Liverpool have slumped into a crisis in recent months as they have made a dire attempt at defending their Premier League title.

The Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League last season, but they have been a shadow of their best selves this season and are currently ineffective in virtually every position.

In the summer, Slot’s side spent over £400m on a significant summer overhaul, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. They also invested heavily to land Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

This was expected to set up a period of dominance for Liverpool, but it looks like they made too many changes in a single window, as their lack of balance has impacted player performances and Slot struggles to come up with answers.

Of Liverpool’s last 15 matches, they have only four wins and nine losses in all competitions as they have fallen to mid-table in the Premier League, exited the Carabao Cup and have slipped in the Champions League standings.

Liverpool’s results have slightly improved over the past week as they have picked up five points from their games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United, but their performances remain poor and Slot is under immense scrutiny.

Slot has become the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after Liverpool collapsed to draw 3-3 against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Now, it has been reported that there is an ’emergency meeting’ due to take place at Liverpool on Sunday as club chiefs discuss whether to axe Slot.

The same insider has since provided a Liverpool transfer update to Caught Offside after Mohamed Salah opened the door to an exit during a bombshell interview.

It is claimed that the developments regarding Salah have Liverpool chiefs ‘worried’ that ‘January targets Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo might delay or change their minds moving to Liverpool due to the crisis at the club’.

It is also noted that Salah’s outburst has ‘stunned’ players, while it could reveal why he was overlooked for the vice-captain role by Slot.

