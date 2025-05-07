Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Premier League champions Liverpool have already finalised one transfer ahead of this summer’s window.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season as they have clinched their 20th title with a few games to spare.

Despite this, the Reds are likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer as head coach Arne Slot looks to cement his side as the top team in England.

It has been widely reported that the Premier League giants are in the market for upgrades in several positions and one of their priorities will be to sign a new left-back.

While Andy Robertson’s form has dipped this season, Kostas Tsimikas is not good enough to be Liverpool’s No.1 left-back and Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez has been mooted as a leading target.

A recent report claimed an ‘issue’ is hindering Liverpool’s move for Kerkez, but Wright suspects a summer transfer is “probably done”.

“I think Kerkez [to Liverpool], that’s probably done, for me,” Wright said.

“The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player.”

Liverpool are also expected to target a new striker with Darwin Nunez on borrowed time at Anfield.

Slot’s side face competition from Premier League rivals also in the race for a new striker and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms Isak is their “dream” signing.

“It’s still early for this. The dream is Isak but very, very difficult and so it will be seen later this summer, also based on budget,” Romano confirmed.

A move for Isak is difficult as he would cost over £100m, so club legend Robbie Fowler has picked out a cheaper alternative for FSG to target.

“If you’re not signing players, you risk potentially going backwards,” Fowler claimed.

“Maybe [Darwin] Nunez will be a name on a few teams’ lists because he hasn’t played the amount of games he’d want to, so you assume Liverpool will try to bring a No 9.

“The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No 9, so the prices will become silly. If you look at [Alexander] Isak, he’s going to be £100m plus easily.

“You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn’t really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age [29 years old], but I’d go and get him for a couple of years because he’s a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League.”