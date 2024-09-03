Ian Wright singles out Liverpool star who has ‘pleasantly surprised’ Arne Slot this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has “pleasantly surprised” new Reds boss Arne Slot this season.

Gravenberch was on top form as Liverpool swept Manchester United aside at Old Trafford on Sunday with a brace from Luis Diaz and another goal from Mohamed Salah securing a 3-0 win.

Liverpool had spent the summer looking to find a midfield signing to improve Slot’s options in the middle of the pitch but eventually opted to go with what they’ve got.

Martin Zubimendi was close to joining the Reds in the summer transfer window before the Spain international decided to turn down the Premier League giants and stay with Real Sociedad.

Gravenberch has largely played in a more advanced role for previous clubs Ajax and Bayern Munich but he’s flourished in a deeper role for Slot’s side so far this season.

And Wright thinks that Slot will have been “pleasantly surprised” by what he’s seen from the Netherlands international this season after Liverpool made a perfect start to the campaign with three wins from three Premier League matches.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, the former Arsenal striker said: “His defensive work in that particular game was something they would have looked at and thought ‘wow’ because he is not a natural No.6, he’s more of a No.8 who wants to get forward into the box and scores goals.

“But they must have been pleasantly surprised or they’ve seen in training how good he is doing that defensive role if he gets himself in that position.

“We know Liverpool, they go for their man and if they don’t get their man like Zubimendi, they don’t then just go for the next one.

“They are happy to wait and see and they’ve obviously tried Ryan in there and, at the moment three games in, it looks very solid.”

Despite Gravenberch’s encouraging performances so far this term, former Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves reckons Liverpool still need a better midfielder in that position to win the biggest honours in football.

Hargreaves said: “To win the Champions League and Premier League you need a Rodri-type player or someone top-level.

“I played that position and you don’t win with a playmaker there. It still has to be a defensive midfielder player in the transition; when you need to break things up; when you need to foul.”

Salah, who was linked with a move away from Liverpool over the summer, showed his value again on Sunday against Man Utd and Jamie Carragher reckons the Egypt international will want to play at the highest level until his late 30s.

“I’m not sure it will be his last year. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” Carragher told The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late 30s and winding down then in his head.

“He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool.

“I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There are a lot of players, wingers or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals.

“You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we’ve seen in the Premier League.”