‘What are you doing?’ – Wright hits out at Liverpool star after Man Utd beat Klopp’s side

Ian Wright has criticised Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for his role in Manchester United’s third goal in their 4-3 loss at Old Trafford.

The Reds threw away a one-goal lead on two occasions to lose their FA Cup quarter-final against Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday with Man Utd drawing Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Harvey Elliott’s deflected effort had put Liverpool into the lead in extra time at Old Trafford but Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo both scored to give Man Utd the win.

While other pundits were praising Scott McTominay’s ball through to Rashford for Man Utd’s third goal, Wright was frustrated at Nunez‘s role from a Liverpool point of view.

When watching the clip back, Wright said: “You have to look at Darwin Nunez there. What are you doing there? The thing is, he’s got the capability to play it to the left-back. You don’t put it back into that area. You just don’t do that.”

When asked about Diallo’s winner, Wright added: “You could tell Amad has got everything out of it. It’s not a clean strike but it’s perfect.”

Diallo, who has suffered from injury this season after returning from a loan move at Sunderland last campaign, was delighted to score the crucial winning goal.

The Man Utd youngster said: “Dream come true. That goal will give me a lot of confidence and I want to continue like this. I’m very happy. The most important thing is to win this game.

“I wanted to give it back to Garnacho but I saw the defender and I had to go on my own.

“It is unbelievable, it is a dream for me to score the last goal for Manchester United. I want to say thanks to the supporters. It is one of the best games of the season so we want to continue like this.”

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson was frustrated for Diallo that he was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration.

Thompson said on talkSPORT: “You know, I looked at the referee and I looked at his face, and as much as I was so angry, so frustrated, I was looking at the referee in the background as they were celebrating, and I went, ‘Oh no. He is going to get it’.

“I could see it in his eyes, lighting up, I am going to make it something nice, I am going to make a pretty name for myself here.

“He is a young kid, he has just scored one of the great winners in football, in the FA Cup quarter-final, and you have ruined it for the kid. As he trudged along the tunnel, I thought this is not the game.”

