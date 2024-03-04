Liverpool handed huge Xabi Alonso boost as ‘extreme complications’ lead Bayern to alternative

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in their bid to land Xabi Alonso as their next manager, as rivals Bayern Munich deem a move for the Spaniard as ‘extremely complicated’.

Both of Alonso’s former clubs want him to replace their current managers at the end of the season, with Thomas Tuchel and Bayern opting to part ways, while Jurgen Klopp announced his shock departure at the end of January.

Alonso is currently focused on his work as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, with whom he could claim an historic treble this season.

Asked recently about rumours linking him with a move away, Alonso said: “I have nothing new to say about that. I wanted to say that in advance. Right now I’m the coach here, that’s for sure. For the future I have nothing new to say, we’ll see.”

Both Liverpool and Bayern could be disappointed, with reports claiming Alonso is at least as likely to stay with Leverkusen beyond the summer as he is to leave, possibly with a move to Real Madrid in 2025 in mind.

And German outlet AZ claim that although ‘the desired solution’ is still Xabi Alonso ‘the commitment of the Basque is considered extremely complicated internally’.

With that in mind, it’s claimed board members Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are in dialogue over ‘various candidates’.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be one of their top targets, but whether they can persuade him to join is in doubt, and the report adds that they’ve added Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to their shortlist.

Slot won the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord last term and reached the final of the Europa Conference League the year before.

The 45-year-old, who previously managed AZ Alkmaar, is also on Chelsea’s radar, and admitted last summer that his next move would be abroad.

He said last summer: “My next step will not be a club in Holland. If that is my next step, then I’ve failed completely. The normal next step will be to go abroad and I’ve always said the best league in the world is the Premier League.”

