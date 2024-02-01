Liverpool: Xabi Alonso ‘requests first signing’ to be £60m German if he succeeds Jurgen Klopp

Xabi Alonso has already lined up his first signing if he becomes Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

Klopp made an announcement on Friday that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season with the German insisting he can’t wait to experience “normal life” again after Anfield.

That has led to rumours and speculation about who could replace Klopp at the end of the campaign with former Liverpool midfielder Alonso the current favourite with the bookmakers.

Roberto de Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are among the other names linked but Alonso seems to be the name of most fans’ lips.

The Spaniard has had an incredible first full season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, after taking over in October 2022, with Alonso’s side currently leading the Bundesliga without a loss all season.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that he is already ‘requesting’ his ‘first signing’ if Liverpool decide to appoint him as their new manager with Alonso seeing Florian Wirtz as ‘being the key piece on which the Spanish coach would seek to start his adventure at Anfield’.

The Germany international has contributed eight goals and 11 assists in 25 matches in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season and is admired by clubs all over Europe.

Liverpool would only be too pleased to ‘take advantage of the possible arrival’ of Alonso to seal a deal for Wirtz that would cost the Reds about €70m (£60m).

And Liverpool legend John Barnes reckons Alonso is the “natural” successor to Klopp with the Spaniard unlikely to come in and “immediately try to change” everything.

Barnes told bonuscodebets.co.uk: “Roberto De Zerbi has been at Brighton for up to a year now so I don’t think that’s the right hire as well as he’s done at Brighton.

“I think Xabi Alonso will be an ideal replacement. He knows the club and the fans love him so he’s already coming in with an affiliation and a successful period at the club.

“He’s been a successful manager in terms of what he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen so it’s an obvious choice. I don’t think there are many great candidates. Once upon a time you had the Ancelotti’s and the Mourinho’s.

“Ange Postecoglou is a top manager but he’s only been at Tottenham since the summer so him coming to Liverpool would be a shock. Xabi Alonso would be the natural one.”

Barnes added: “Everybody has a different style to Klopp so no matter who comes in there will be an adaptation of some kind.

“For me, you either appoint from within. Someone who has worked under Jurgen and understands his way of playing football or bring in a new manager and allow him to do what he’s going to do.

“Alonso may be using this particular possession style at Leverkusen because of the players that he has. He’s intelligent and clever enough to know he has to work with the players he has.

“I don’t think he would come to Liverpool and immediately try to change the way the teams play. Nobody can be a clone of Klopp.”