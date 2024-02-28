Xabi Alonso is “not interested” in joining Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid this summer as he looks to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, according to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving at the end of the season to take a break from football.

And Bayern Munich are in a similar position with a poor run of form seeing current boss Thomas Tuchel mutually agree to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Alonso is understood to be the early frontrunner for both those jobs after his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Alonso has guided the German side to top of the Bundesliga table, eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich with 11 matches remaining.

Despite rumours that Liverpool are now his ‘clear preference’ above Bayern Munich this summer, Germany legend Matthaus thinks Alonso will remain at Leverkusen next season.

Matthaus said: “His dream may be to one day coach Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, he is not done at Leverkusen yet. Xabi is not someone who gets carried away by big names, he has celebrated too many successes as a player for that.

“He, in addition, is not going to be guided by the economic aspect. What matters to him is what he has built and who he has built it with. He knows where he comes from and what he owes to others. That’s why I don’t think he’s going to sign for another club next season.”

Matthaus added: “I can’t think of any coach in Europe or the world who fits Bayern Munich better than Xabi Alonso. But Alonso is focused on Bayer Leverkusen and I think that is good.

“[He] is not yet interested in Bayern Munich, nor in Liverpool or Real Madrid. He is only interested in winning three titles with Leverkusen in the next two and a half months.

“The way he was a player, he is the same now as a coach. He is true to his character. The stories that are unfolding now and in the coming weeks and months don’t matter to him. He has no pressure and can take things easy.”

