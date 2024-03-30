‘Some staff at Liverpool’ were reportedly hoping that Xabi Alonso would have a change of heart about his Bayer Leverkusen future at the end of this season.

After Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool in the summer, Alonso was swiftly identified as the clear favourite to replace the iconic German.

Alonso to stay

The Bayer Leverkusen boss has been in charge of the German club since October 2022. They were in a relegation fight when he took over but they are currently unbeaten across all competitions this season and ten points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool were facing competition from Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Alonso, but the inexperienced head coach has decided to stick with Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

During a press conference on Friday, he said: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.”

According to a detailed report from The Athletic, ‘some staff at Liverpool’ felt ‘if Leverkusen won the Bundesliga, Alonso might decide he could not top that and move on, but the club were never given any false hope by his camp’.

It is noted that Alonso ‘was never offered the job and there were no face-to-face discussions’ with Liverpool after the club ‘initially made contact with his camp shortly after Klopp’s announcement’.

The report also reveals that Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rofles ‘always felt confident that Alonso would remain provided Real Madrid did not unexpectedly express an interest in hiring him this summer’.

Real Madrid ‘curveball’

Regarding Real Madrid’s interest in Alonso, it is suggested that they had been considered a ‘possible curveball’, while Manchester City are another potential destination. The report adds.