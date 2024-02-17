Stan Collymore thinks Liverpool should avoid signing Kylian Mbappe this summer to avoid putting “unnecessary pressure” on a new manager.

The Reds have been linked throughout the last couple of months with a potential move for the France international, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Any transfer to Liverpool seemed dependent on whether Mohamed Salah left Anfield in the summer and rarely seemed credible without Mbappe taking a huge pay cut.

Widespread reports earlier this week revealed that Mbappe had ‘informed’ Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the French club in the summer but that the ‘terms of his exit are yet to be fully agreed’.

A move to Real Madrid now seems the most likely option with president Florentino Perez reportedly pushing hard to get a deal over the line.

And Collymore thinks it is the right decision for Liverpool if they don’t pursue a deal for Mbappe as it would only put Xabi Alonso – who is the current favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield – or another new manager under “unnecessary pressure”.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “The same goes for Liverpool. The Merseyside club have had their best success under Jurgen Klopp by making players into superstars, not signing them. Mbappe would want to have a say in how things are done given his status and how much of an impact would that have on the new manager coming in at Anfield?

“Could you imagine Xabi Alonso, who is still only finding his feet as a young manager, having to deal with Mbappe in his first season?

“If the Spanish coach got off to a bad start at Anfield, the media would be saying things like ‘Mbappe isn’t happy with the coaching’, even if that is not true. It would put unnecessary pressure on the new coach, who already has to deal with the pressure of succeeding the legendary figure that is Jurgen Klopp.

“People will be reading this and say I’m talking rubbish because he is a superb player and there are no suggestions that he is a disrupter, which I’m also not saying either, but I do feel that he has had so much power given to him at PSG, that he could try and take that with him to his next club and that would not be good for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has a detailed update on Mbappe’s situation and how PSG plan to replace their superstar.

Jacobs wrote on X: “More on Kylian Mbappe’s departure from PSG. Nothing totally agreed with Real Madrid yet, but no doubt they are confident of completing a deal. Florentino Perez is handling things personally. Terms of Mbappe’s PSG exit are yet to be finalised, but the French champions are covered under all eventualities, both financially and in terms of a succession plan.

“The key outstanding element is Mbappe keeping his promise to Al-Khelaifi and making PSG fully financially covered if he leaves on a free transfer. This may include forgoing €70-80m in bonuses, but Mbappe could also potentially pay PSG some/all of his Real signing-on fee. All options still to be discussed.

“PSG will also free up €200m-gross per year, so have a significant transfer budget for the summer. PSG have always had an Mbappe succession plan. Victor Osimhen, as revealed last month, is one top target.

“Rafael Leao and even Marcus Rashford (should he indicate he wishes to leave #MUFC) all names under consideration. And Benjamin Sesko is appreciated as well. And PSG will also look to add a midfielder and centre-back this summer.

“Gavi is one name on the list and PSG could rekindle their interest in Bernardo Silva or try for Bruno Guimarães. PSG’s philosophy is far more collective now. Gone are the ‘bling-bling’ days of player power. Club want to buy young and if possible French. That’s why a new deal for Warren Zaire-Emery is so key.

“Xavi Simons planned renewal is also important and shows the French-focused talent aspect is ideal but not rigid. Mbappe hasn’t signed anything yet with Real. He promised to inform Al-Khelaifi of his decision before committing to another club. Mbappe must also get a green light from Real to play in the Paris Olympics, something PSG had already given in their proposal.

“The Real offer is significantly lower than PSG’s renewal in terms of salary. However the €120-130m signing-on bonus Mbappe wants from Real, and image right agreements, brings the overall finances a bit closer.”