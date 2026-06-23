Yan Diomande urged to snub Liverpool after ‘agreement’ is reached for stunning transfer

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been told to snub interest from Liverpool in order to stay at the Bundesliga outfit for another year.

The Reds are looking for a top winger to replace Mohamed Salah this summer as the Egypt international considers his next move after announcing his departure last season.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna but that deal won’t impact their ability to sign another winger this summer.

And now reports earlier on Tuesday indicate that Liverpool ‘have reached an agreement’ with Diomande and now ‘all that remains is for the club’s management to convince Leipzig regarding the transfer fee’.

But German icon Stefan Freund has pointed to the Reds’ big-money moves last summer, including Florian Wirtz, as a potential reason why Diomande would be best snubbing interest from Liverpool this summer to remain in Germany for another year.

Freund told Sport Bild: “He should stay in Leipzig for another year.

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“If he maintains his excellent form next season, he can still move to a big club. Because the next move will bring pressure – much more pressure than he’s faced so far.

“He can afford to have the odd bad game in Leipzig. If he leaves now, and if it’s not the right club, he’ll take a step back.”

Freund added: “Physically, he should be able to manage it.

“But take Florian Wirtz as an example: he’s joined the reigning champion and was expected to win the title straight away. The pressure on him is immense.

“In the Premier League, he’s up against better full backs than in the Bundesliga. It’s a different kettle of fish – it’s a real battle there.”

Leipzig trying to convince Diomande to stay – Romano

It could end up that Diomande does stay in Leipzig for another season, as Fabrizio Romano explained on Sunday: “First of all, they still dream of keeping Yan Diomande.

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“They are trying to tell Diomande, they are trying to tell his agents: stay one more season here at RB Leipzig, sign a new contract, get a very good salary, put a release clause, and in summer 2027 you go wherever you want.

“You can pick the new club, they don’t have to reach out to us as Leipzig, they pay the clause and you decide the best project, the best contract, whatever. This is what they are saying from Leipzig.”

Romano added: “But on the other side, the player is very tempted by leaving the club now, this summer, without waiting one more season even if they have Champions League football.

“And Diomande really considering the possibility to leave immediately.”

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