Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande is ‘now prioritising’ a move to Liverpool, but they have been tipped to sign an alternative.

Liverpool are likely to be active in this summer’s transfer window, with signings expected in various positions after their disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Andoni Iraola‘s side could prioritise new wingers following the exit of Mohamed Salah, with Diomande mooted as a leading target.

The 19-year-old is coming off a superb breakout season with RB Leipzig, contributing 12 goals and 8 assists in 33 Bundesliga outings.

Diomande also shone for Ivory Coast against Ecuador in his World Cup debut, while Liverpool face competition from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain for this transfer.

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Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign Diomande, while Ivory Coast’s manager has told reporters that he’s hearing the winger is heading to Anfield this summer.

Now, Liverpool reporter James William claims Diomande is ‘now prioritising’ the Reds over other clubs.

William said on X: ‘Understand Liverpool have made progress in the attempt to sign RB Leipizig’s Yan Diomande, player is now prioritsing a move to Liverpool.

‘Convinced by the project Diomande is eager to join Iraola’s plans.’

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Liverpool tipped to sign Bradley Barcola as Diomande alternative

Despite this, former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor suspects PSG will win the race to sign Diomande, which will lead to Liverpool landing the £80m-rated Bradley Barcola.

“When you’re that good at that age and you have so long left of your career, if you don’t get injured of course, your price tag is going to be so much higher than a 24-year-old,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I know he’s not proven amazingly yet but last season Diomande scored 12 goals and had nine assists in the league for Leipzig, he’s 19 years of age.

“Over the season, he has 118 successful dribbles, 50 more than anyone else and last night he made Hincapie look ordinary. He twisted him left, right and centre on the big stage.

” I think he goes to PSG because of the way they’re performing at the moment and PSG will let Barcola go to Liverpool because they don’t need that many wingers.

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“Diomande would 100 per cent get straight in the team and it looks like he would score more goals than Barcola, he likes to miss a lot of chances.

“Either way, Liverpool will get one of the two players but PSG will want the 19-year-old.

“It’s like Jadon Sancho, United paid 75mil for him, if he comes over and it doesn’t work, it’s a big risk.”