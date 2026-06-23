Liverpool hit with huge Yan Diomande transfer blow as Jamie Carragher sends warning

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

A journalist has revealed the mountain Liverpool will have to climb this summer in order to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The Reds got a deal over the line last week for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz as they came from nowhere to beat Newcastle United to the young Spaniard’s signature.

And now Liverpool are looking to secure a deal for another winger with Mohamed Salah set to leave and Cody Gakpo out of form last season.

Diomande has emerged as a clear top target this summer with Liverpool making an offer worth €100m for the Ivory Coast international last week.

RB Leipzig turned down that package and now Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has hinted that Liverpool will have to pay a lot more to get a deal for Diomande over the line this summer.

Hinze wrote on X: “Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s €100m package without setting a clear asking price.

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“Internally, Leipzig remain firm in their desire to keep the player for at least one more season. Only an offer significantly above €100m could persuade Leipzig to change their stance.”

Hinze added: The internal thinking is: no release clause, a rising market value, 19 y/o and a long-term contract in place. The player is not untouchable, but that is precisely why they are setting the price so high.

“As things stand, there has been no new offer from Liverpool yet. There has also been no offer from PSG. It’s a very dynamic situation.

“At the same time, discussions are ongoing with the player’s representatives regarding a salary increase and an adjusted contract.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher likes what he’s seen from Diomande at the World Cup but has warned the Reds after spending big last summer.

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Carragher told Sky Sports: “I thought he [Diomande] was fantastic in the first game of the World Cup. Less so in the second game, but still was a real danger.

“I think what you’d be buying is potential, it’s not what he is right now. He’s a 19-year-old kid, he’s a young man. But when you look at him physically, he looks like he’s got all those attributes.

“You think of the success Liverpool have had in the past with powerful, quick, wide men. You think of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, especially those two.

“He certainly looks like he’s got those type of traits. That’s a big thing that Liverpool lacked last season, pace in those wide areas.

“They’ve already got a signing in now from Spain, from Osasuna, Victor Munoz. Maybe they want a little bit of pace on the other side as well. I think it’s pretty obvious where Liverpool were lacking last season.

“That looks like where they’re going in the market. But is he worth it? Time will tell.

“As I said, Liverpool spent big last summer. Right now, a year on, we probably would say those players don’t look worth it.”

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