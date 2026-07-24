Liverpool given hope of Yan Diomande transfer for three reasons as PSG face fiasco

Liverpool still have a chance of landing Yan Diomande this summer with Paris Saint-Germain increasingly frustrating the player’s entourage, according to reports.

The Reds have so far brought in Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a deal worth €40m, while Jeremy Jacquet has finally completed his move from Rennes, which was agreed in the winter.

Liverpool have made another new winger their priority in the coming weeks after they agreed to allow Mohamed Salah to leave Anfield this summer.

The Reds made RB Leipzig’s Diomande their top target before widespread reports claimed that the Ivory Coast winger prefers a move to Paris Saint-German this summer.

At the time it was assumed a move to PSG would be wrapped up quickly but a potential deal has dragged on with Leipzig wanting to keep Diomande around unless a club bids €120m or more for the winger.

A few days ago, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claimed that PSG were still the “clear favourites” for Diomande despite continued interest from Liverpool, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked in recent weeks.

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Romano said: “Paris Saint-Germain has a verbal agreement with the player, but they still don’t have an agreement with RB Leipzig.”

“The negotiation is ongoing, the relationship is good between Leipzig and PSG.

“They still need a financial agreement between parties for Yan Diomande to leave and join PSG.”

“It’s been three or four weeks since agreement on personal terms for PSG, but then you have to close the deal club-to-club.

“PSG remain the clear favourites, but there are more clubs calling on day-to-day basis to understand if they can enter the deal. Arsenal did this in recent days, there are more clubs calling to understand the situation of Yan Diomande.”

READ: Romano rejects Liverpool winger rumours as French star ‘wants to join’ another club

“It’s now on PSG to close this story after an agreement with the player, it’s going to be important weeks and days on this story.”

But Liverpool and their fellow Premier League sides could be given a huge boost in the race for Diomande with PSG’s interest ‘threatening to turn into a fiasco’.

‘Diomande’s entourage is growing seriously annoyed’

German publication Bild insists that PSG boss Luis Enrique is not prepared to pay €120m for Diomande this summer.

Bild claims: ‘The Yan Diomandé file is threatening to turn into a fiasco for Campos! For his part, Luis Enrique doesn’t want to recruit the player for 120M€, a sum the coach considers utter heresy! Faced with German intransigence, Paris is watching, biding its time, and hasn’t yet made any official offer.

‘Diomandé’s entourage is growing seriously annoyed and is likely to ramp up the pressure through the powerful advisory agency “Roc Nation”. Next week, Yan Diomandé is expected to return to RB Leipzig’s training center. Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are interested.

‘The German club wants to keep the player for one more season, but it also knows that holding onto a player against his will — and that of his entourage — can create tensions within the club and the locker room. Just like what happened back then with Xavi Simons.’

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