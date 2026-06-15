Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly still ‘pushing’ to sign Yan Diomande this summer as the Ivory Coast head coach gives an update on the RB Leipzig winger’s future.

The Reds are set for a summer of change at Anfield after Liverpool replaced Arne Slot with former Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool will also be without Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate next season, while Curtis Jones looks likely to leave for Inter Milan if the Italian side can match the Reds’ valuation.

Salah’s exit and the poor form of Cody Gakpo mean Liverpool will look to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer window, which opened today.

Diomande has been on everyone’s lips all summer with rumours that he is Liverpool’s top target as they look to replace Salah.

The Ivory Coast international has already been impressing at the World Cup and talkSPORT insists that Liverpool are still ‘pushing’ to sign the RB Leipzig star, who is valued at €130m (£112m) by the Bundesliga side.

READ: ‘Shocked’ Van der Vaart slams Liverpool star in ‘Boeing 747’ comparison after Netherlands draw

Liverpool are understood to be ‘determined to be the club that manages to secure Diomande’s services’ with the Reds ‘prepared to be patient in their pursuit of targets’.

Diomande was named man of the match as the Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first World Cup match with head coach Emerse Fae revealing that he’s been told while in America that Diomande is “about to sign for Liverpool”.

Fae told reporters on Diomande’s future: “When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG.

“Here, they tell me he’s about to sign with Liverpool!

“I don’t know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career.

“He’s very talented, but beyond the talent, he’s very young and he’ll improve.

READ: Iraola to ‘facilitate’ Liverpool move for ‘future of their attack’ after Slot starter makes transfer request

“He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone, and he listens, listens to the technical staff whenever he’s given advice, and tries to do his best, as he’s told.

“It’s easy to work with someone like Yan, he’s so talented and has what is needed, plus he can give you the victory and was a real challenge for [Piero] Hincapie, a Champions League finalist.”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is disappointed to see that Diomande could be heading to Liverpool after watching him on YouTube.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I keep hearing he’s gonna go Liverpool though, innit.That’s what I keep hearing, unfortunately.

“I think Diomande is one of those who can come out and you go, ‘hold on, where has that come from?’ He’s bad [good], have you not seen him?

“What? Go on YouTube and have a check out.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool pull out of deal for Premier League star with Man Utd ‘willing to pay more’