Liverpool have ‘reactivated talks’ to sign £80m winger to replace Cody Gakpo

Liverpool are back in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign winger Yankuba Minteh as a potential replacement for Cody Gakpo, according to a journalist.

Cody Gakpo has decided to leave Liverpool and has a deal in place with Manchester City.

Man City are willing to pay as much as £85million for the Netherlands international winger.

Liverpool are willing to sell Gakpo before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

However, the Merseyside club will only sanction an exit for Gakpo if they are able to bring in a suitable replacement.

Liverpool have long been looking to sign Minteh from Premier League rivals Brighton.

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Andoni Iraola’s side have had two bids for the 22-year-old Gambia international winger already turned down, with their highest offer being £60million.

However, Brighton will sell Minteh for only £80m, which Liverpool are not willing to meet, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs on X at 11:20pm on August 25.

Liverpool have been pursuing a potential deal for Ismaila Sarr in recent days, but Crystal Palace do not want to sell the Senegal international winger.

On August 28, Gambian journalist Foday Manneh reported that Liverpool are still keen on Minteh.

Manneh wrote on X: “EXCL: BREAKING

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“Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool FC; the interest and pursuit is NOT fully off.

“#LFC have discussed Minteh internally in the past 24 hours after finding it difficult to have other suitable options.

“The head coach, Andoni Iraola has also informed the recruitment team that he wants a Minteh-type player, with both defensive and attacking qualities.

“Other options are not enough.

“Brighton’s price could also come down after rejecting £50M and £60M bids, especially if they get a replacement soon and the deal could be reactivated.”

Liverpool in talks with Brighton for Yankuba Minteh

Manneh, who has 56,000 followers on Facebook, has now brought an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of the Gambia international midfielder.

The journalist posted on X at 12:55pm on August 30: “EXCL: BREAKING

“Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool; #LFC have reactivated talks with Brighton for the Gambian winger.

“Brighton have discussed a new price with Liverpool this morning that looks decent, and the two clubs are now in active talks to secure an agreement soon.

“The deal is BACK.”

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