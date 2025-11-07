Liverpool ‘yet to offer new contract’ as agent of Reds ‘hot prospect’ in negotiations with Euro giants

According to reports, Liverpool could lose two key stars next year as they are ‘yet to offer a new contract’, while an agent is in talks with another club.

Last season, the contract situations at Liverpool dominated the conversation as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah entered the final year of their deals at the start of last season.

Head coach Arne Slot did well to brush off speculation regarding these three players and keep the focus on performances as the Reds won their 20th Premier League title, but Alexander-Arnold ended up leaving to join Spanish giants Real Madrid for a cut-price fee ahead of the expiry of his contract.

Salah and Van Dijk, meanwhile, penned two-year contract extensions to commit to Liverpool until 2027, but the Reds face losing Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate next year as their deals are due to expire at the end of this season.

Before this season, Liverpool would arguably have been prepared to let Robertson leave on a free transfer in 2026 as his performances dipped last season and they signed Milos Kerkez in the summer to be his long-term replacement.

However, Kerkez has struggled since joining Liverpool and has been taken out of the firing line by Slot, while Robertson has returned to form.

Despite this, a new report from Football Insider claims the Reds are ‘yet to offer a new contract’ to the experienced left-back.

The report adds:

‘Despite reasserting his authority as first-choice left back in Arne Slot’s side, sources say that Liverpool have still not opened talks with Robertson regarding a contract extension. While his Liverpool future remains in the balance, Robertson is already being linked with the likes of Celtic. Atletico Madrid had a strong interest in Robertson last summer but he opted to see out the final year of his contract on Merseyside.’

Konate, meanwhile, is attracting interest from several European giants, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Journalist Tobi Altschaffl for German outlet BILD has now claimed that Konate’s agent has held talks over a move to Bayern Munich.

He said: “We can report this as breaking news: Bayern are in talks with Konaté’s management.

“His contract is expiring, and Bayern could sign him on a free transfer. We’ve heard that Konaté’s agent is in talks with Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern. He’s a hot prospect on the market, and Bayern are interested.”

Regarding Robertson, Slot remained coy when asked about his contract situation on Friday morning.

“It’s been a while since I heard the word contract but there it is again!” Slot said.

“He’s (Robertson) done really well in the last three games because he has played three games in seven days, though I took him off against (Crystal) Palace after 60-65 minutes.

“I was very pleased to see he could play almost 90 in his last game because it’s hard for players to play three games in seven days. Eight days or nine days is already a big difference compared to seven days.

“But he’s done well, as the team did. It’s so helpful for every individual if the team plays at its best, and I think that’s what we did in the last two games.

“He’s been calm on the ball and done a job defensively. So happy with his two, maybe three performances, though Palace, 3-0 loss, wasn’t the best game of the season.”