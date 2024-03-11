Dwight Yorke claims Jurgen Klopp ‘will return’ to Liverpool in ‘a year or so’

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke doubts that this will be Jurgen Klopp’s last season as manager of Liverpool despite confirmation he will move on in the summer.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

Dwight Yorke: Jurgen Klopp will be back at Liverpool in ‘a year or so’

Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to replace the German but Ruben Amorim, Julian Nagelsmann and Robert De Zerbi are understood to be alternatives.

However, Yorke thinks Klopp will be back working at Liverpool “in a year or so” as he has a “sneaky feeling” he’s not done at Anfield.

When asked whether he believes it is Klopp’s final season as Liverpool manager, Yorke said on beIN Sports: “In my opinion, no.

“I want to make a bold statement but I’m not going to do it on national TV.”

READ MORE: Liverpool fans should blame Luis Diaz and not referees for failure

When pushed to reveal his prediction, Yorke added: “I think he will return to Liverpool, maybe in a year or so, two years. I just have a sneaky feeling that’s what he’ll do. I’m not going to go as far as saying inside info.

“I feel like when you look at the kind of quality of managers out there, there aren’t too many quality managers.”

Speaking after Liverpool drew 1-1 against Manchester City on Sunday, Yorke’s former Man Utd team-mate Gary Neville insisted Klopp is one of the “great” managers and will be a “massive loss to the Premier League”.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “If we just go back to the start of the season, look at what everybody said about Liverpool and what their chances were of winning the title this season.

“Honestly, he has that capability to be able to drag that extra per cent, two per cent, three per cent that not many can, and that’s why he’s one of the great leaders.”

Gary Neville: Jurgen Klopp is ‘a massive loss to the Premier League’

Neville added: “Klopp is a massive personality, a giant of a character and someone who connects not just with his players – that’s pretty obvious, and the staff within the club – but with the city, the language he uses, the tone, with the fans.

“I think to me that’s what a great manager does. They do more than just play great football. They do more than just win football matches. They do more than win trophies. They impact people’s lives on a sort of daily basis, weekly basis. And I think Klopp does that for Liverpool.

“I think there are men and women and children in Liverpool, who go to school, who wake up in the morning, who go to work, and they think of the passion and the energy of Jurgen Klopp.

“I think Sir Alex Ferguson had that ability to connect with the fans at Old Trafford, and to me, he’s a massive loss to Liverpool and he’s a massive loss to the Premier League, because there are very few like him, if any like him in world football at this moment in time.

“I wish he was not the Liverpool manager and I can’t wait for him to leave from a selfish perspective because I know whilst he’s here, Liverpool stand a great chance of success!”

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Jurgen Klopp handed ‘moral victory’ in ‘best 1-1 draw you will ever witness’