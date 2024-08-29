Liverpool youngster’s dad stunned by Barcelona approach, with midfielder ‘all ready’ for a move

The father of Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has stated they “didn’t expect” Barcelona to come in for the midfielder, and they were “all ready” for him to instead move to RB Salzburg.

Bajcetic made a useful start to life as a Premier League player two seasons ago. The 19-year-old played 11 times in the English top flight in 2022/23, scoring his first goal, in just his second game.

Last season, though, a long-term calf injury meant he was able to play just three times in all competitions.

As such, it is a surprise that Barcelona have now entered the fold for Bajcetic. Fabrizio Romano revealed a £3.4million approach for the Spaniard, and the midfielder’s father has since confirmed the La Liga giants’ interest.

“We didn’t expect Barça to enter the race… we have all ready to go to Salzburg. But we still don’t have any info on what’s going to happen,”

“I’d like Stefan to play for a top club like Barça or same Liverpool, he’s ready for top clubs.”

But while Bajcetic’s father wants him to make a big-club move if he is to leave Anfield this summer, it seems Barcelona is unlikely to be his next location.

RB Salzburg have approached him for a loan, and according to Romano, that move has a good chance of going through.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chiesa next? Liverpool’s FSG era late-window signings ranked as Suarez, Coutinho prop up horror list

👉 Victor Osimhen to Chelsea would be the transfer of the window – and a rare sensible Blues signing

👉 Saint-Maximin under Mourinho, £72m Arsenal flop in Spain: 10 summer transfers you probably missed

Indeed, on X, the transfer insider has stated that Barcelona ‘currently can’t proceed’ with the deal for Bajcetic ‘due to issues with Financial FairPlay’.

He states that if nothing changes in the immediate future, Salzburg ‘hope’ to get the deal done, with the midfielder’s loan expected to be confirmed.

Barcelona have already had issues with registering new signing Dani Olmo, with no spare funds to do so, and it therefore looks as if being able to get Bajcetic through the door, even for a small fee, will be very difficult.

The Spanish outfit have also lost out to Liverpool for Federico Chiesa, another cheap transfer, so their ability to spend any money at the back end of the summer window seems unlikely.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘shake up the transfer market’ with ‘bombshell’ move for Liverpool star as Reds set asking price