Liverpool youngster set for starring role under new manager following ‘exciting’ loan spell

Fabio Carvalho is set to get his chance at Liverpool next season

Fabio Carvalho will be handed an opportunity in the Liverpool first XI next season under a new manager, according to reports.

The Reds signed Carvalho from Fulham back in 2022 for a reported fee of £7.7m. While he showed some flashes of quality during his debut season, he wasn’t handed many minutes.

He only played 343 minutes of Premier League football last season and he’s since spent the 2023/24 campaign out on loan.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with RB Leipzig, although this move didn’t exactly go to plan. He only started in one Bundesliga match and was subsequently recalled in January.

Thankfully, his latest loan spell with Hull City has been a lot more promising. Since joining the Championship outfit on loan in January, Carvalho has scored eight goals in 16 appearances.

On the back of his impressive form in the Championship, it seems as if the youngster could get his chance to impress at Liverpool next season.

According to Football Insider, Carvalho is set to ‘play in the first XI next season’ under the new Liverpool boss.

The report states that the youngster will return to Liverpool for pre-season and he will ‘try to impress the new boss’ in order to get his chance.

Liverpool fans certainly haven’t seen the best of Carvalho as of yet, but following his impressive stint with Hull, he could be ready to make an impact next season.

Carvalho has impressed this season

Former England international Carlton Palmer has been impressed with the Portuguese youngster of late.

“Fabio Carvalho has said that he’s fallen in love with football again at Hull City. The Liverpool midfield maestro has had an exciting time and has impressed during his time at Hull,” Plamer told Football League World.

“The player himself has said he’ll return to Liverpool at the end of the season and will want to see if he can improve his chances of getting in the first-team with Jürgen Klopp moving on, as we all know.

“If he’s not involved in pre-season with the first-team squad, then Liam Rosenior might have a chance of getting him on loan again next season.

“But the player himself says he wants to go back to Liverpool and assess his future there.

“It’s always difficult when you take a player from a Premier League club on loan, and he does well, but hopefully, if he’s not involved with the first-team, then Liam Rosenior will be in a prime position to take him back because he’s enjoyed his time at the club.

“Obviously, there’ll be other interested parties that want to take him on loan if he’s available to be loaned out again.”

