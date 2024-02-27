Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has indicated that he would like to return to management amid links to Liverpool and other clubs in England.

The former France international has only ever managed Real Madrid B and then Real Madrid but the 51-year-old had an incredibly successful time at the Bernabeu.

Zidane won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two spells at the La Liga giants.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager with Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite to take over from Klopp with rumours Ruben Amorim, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi are among the back-up options.

Zidane would make another intriguing alternative and L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit has hinted that Liverpool and the Premier League could be of interest to the Frenchman.

Djellit said: “You have to look at the market in England. Liverpool, Manchester United. They can be challenges that could interest him even if, until very recently, he declined the possibility of going to the Premier League.

“However, maybe he could be tempted by the best league in the world. He’s won with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, three Champions Leagues, no one had done it before. He could also, if (the France national team job) takes a while (to free up), want to try out in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

And now Zidane has revealed he is keen to “return to the bench” after a few years away from the dugout, as well as hailing Marcello Lippi after attending a documentary about the former Italy and Juventus coach.

Zidane said: “He was my coach, above all he made me come to Juventus. He’s the first one who believed in me and made me play, because in the end it wasn’t easy for him. I came from the experience in France, it was a bit difficult for me to prepare, but then in the end he made me play. So for me it was not only my coach, but what made me who I am.”

When asked if he would return to coaching, Zidane added: “Why not, anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see – I’d certainly like to return to the bench.”

