According to reports, Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi reached an agreement to sign for a different Premier League club earlier this year.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, but they are trying to tempt Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad for the Premier League.

A new no.6 is a priority for Arne Slot this month and Zubimendi has emerged as their top target after he shone for Real Sociedad and Spain last season.

Premier League rivals Arsenal were initially believed to be Zubimendi’s most likely next destination, but they are working on a deal to sign Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

A report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal previously targeted Zubimendi and even reached an ‘agreement’ with the centre-midfielder earlier this year.

‘We understand that the London club had engaged in discussions with Zubimendi’s representatives as early as March, reaching a verbal agreement. ‘During these discussions, Arsenal outlined a contract that Zubimendi agreed to, in terms of salary and contract length, and there was confidence that he would join.’

READ: If Liverpool lure the Xabi Alonso regen they are title contenders



‘At the time, the Gunners were confident that they had laid the groundwork for a successful transfer to be completed but Zubimendi’s ceased all communication. ‘Sources inform us that the club did not receive any follow-up from the player’s agent, leaving them a frustrated Arsenal in the dark. ‘There has been no contact between the two parties since late March, while Arsenal were left frustrated. The Spain international is now in talks with Liverpool over a proposed move, with Arne Slot wanting to bring in a No.6.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ex-Liverpool man strikes fear in Reds fans over ‘tricky’ Real Madrid decision for Alexander-Arnold

👉 Liverpool ‘enquiry’ for £100m Newcastle star could lead to ‘late-window drama’ after Zubimendi snub

👉 Liverpool superstar Salah’s exit ‘will happen’ this summer as FSG prepare £100m sale

It remains to be seen whether Zubimendi will accept a move to Liverpool and they have given him an ultimatum, with a report on Saturday saying he ‘has to make a decision this weekend’.

On Sunday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool remain in talks with Zubimendi “to convince him to join the club”.

“Liverpool are still working to convince Martin Zubimendi to join the club and are waiting for his final decision. Just a reminder that other clubs such as Arsenal have also been interested in the Real Sociedad midfielder in recent times but were unable to persuade him to move, though there were no negotiations from the Gunners for him this summer,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Elsewhere with Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho is closing in on completing his move to Brentford. It’s a permanent deal worth £20m plus add-ons. However, there is no news at all on Virgil van Dijk, despite some stories at various points this summer.

“It’s currently very quiet as Liverpool are counting on Van Dijk and there are no significant updates so far. In my opinion, he should stay and continue as he’s a key player for Liverpool and new manager Arne Slot will need him and the quality and experience he brings.”