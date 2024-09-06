Liverpool ‘track’ Zubimendi alternative at Crystal Palace, while £30m ‘would tempt’ Eagles to sell Guehi

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are keeping a track of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as they look for potential alternatives to Martin Zubimendi, according to reports.

The Reds brought in Federico Chiesa from Juventus as their only signing of the summer for this season, while a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili was completed before he was sent back on a season-long loan move to Valencia.

Liverpool were also keen on bringing in a new central midfielder with the Reds seemingly on the verge of signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad before the Spain international decided he wanted to remain in Spain.

And it’s likely that Liverpool will still look to sign a new midfielder over the next couple of transfer windows and the Daily Mail claim that the Reds have ‘tentative interest’ in Crystal Palace’s Wharton ahead of next summer.

On Wharton, The Daily Mail claim: ‘Similarly, there was tentative interest in Wharton but primarily with a view to a potential move next summer. Liverpool and City among the clubs now tracking the midfielder’s progress.’

Liverpool were among a number of clubs who were linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi over the summer transfer window, while Newcastle United had the most serious interest.

Palace were reportedly asking for £70m for Guehi after the Magpies reportedly offered £60m but Eddie Howe’s side failed to get a deal over the line before the deadline, much to the Newcastle boss’ frustration.

Manchester City are also interested in Guehi and one Premier League sporting director reckons Crystal Palace could accept as little as £30m over the next 12 months.

The report in The Daily Mail added:

‘At a cut price fee, many of the Premier League’s top clubs will view Guehi as a golden opportunity. ‘Manchester City, for example, have already checked on how Guehi’s future may develop. ‘And ultimately, the centre-back’s desire to play Champions League football will emerge as a pivotal factor in how Guehi evaluates his future. So, too, will playing for a team in which he is a regular. ‘If the option of joining a club that presents him with the chance of fulfilling those ambitions arises, then he may find it too difficult to turn down, no matter how attractive and lucrative a free transfer may seem. ‘The price at which Palace would be willing to sell Guehi will also be key. A deal of around £50million would be optimum for Palace next summer. ‘But with the possibility of signing Guehi for nothing now a valid negotiating tactic, who’s to say clubs would be willing to pay that much? ‘Indeed, the sporting director of one side interested in Guehi has indicated that only a fee of £30million or below would tempt them.’

