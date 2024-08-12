According to reports, Real Sociedad and Spain star Martin Zubimendi is yet to give a “definitive yes” to Liverpool as he has “final doubts” about a move.

Zubimendi has emerged as Liverpool’s priority target as new head coach Arne Slot wants the Premier League giants to sign a new no.6.

The talented midfielder has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months and he reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ with one of Liverpool’s rivals earlier this year.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer but they are looking to complete a couple of deals before the transfer window closes, with Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon still being mooted as a possible addition.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract and he’s yet to decide on a move to Liverpool. A new report from journalist Matteo Moretto claims he has “final doubts about leaving Real Sociedad”.

“Next week will be important for both of Real Sociedad’s star midfielders, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino,” Moretto said in his Daily Briefing column.

“As far as Zubimendi is concerned, it is not so much about the agreement between the clubs (he has a €60m release clause), but rather down to the personal choice of Zubimendi, who is yet to give a definitive yes to Liverpool.

“He is very attracted by their offer, and would not be taking it because of the financial gain, but he still has to resolve his final doubts about leaving Real Sociedad.

“Obviously, Real Sociedad have started looking at potential replacements, so that they are not caught without a solution in case he does accept the other.”

Regarding other potential signings, a report from The Mirror claims Slot wants ‘another midfielder’ with a ‘shrewd’ move to sign Adrien Rabiot being prepared after his Juventus contract expired earlier this summer.

