It’s been suggested that Liverpool are two significant signings away from being able to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer but they are active in the transfer market.

Arne Slot’s side were recently dealt a huge blow as they missed out on Martin Zubimendi, who has one reason for snubbing a move to the Premier League giants.

The Reds are not expected to sign an alternative, but they have reached an ‘agreement’ over ‘contract terms’ for Alisson Becker’s long-term replacement.

Last season, Liverpool arguably overachieved as they challenged Man City and Arsenal for the Premier League title, but they fell apart during the run-in. They ended up nine points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Liverpool ahead of Slot’s first season as their head coach, but pundit Danny Murphy thinks they need to improve two positions to challenge for the title.

“I expect them to be top four, but I don’t think they’ll overcome City. I don’t think [they can win it with this squad],” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“They would be better [with two new significant signings] – I think a centre-half and a holding midfielder.

“When you look at the two best teams in the country last year with Rodri and [Declan] Rice, Liverpool don’t have that.

“And although [Wataru] Endo and [Alexis] MacAllister did well in certain games and certain periods, that consistent person in the middle of the pitch who’s physically dominant and able to control games like those two do, Liverpool don’t really have.

“They will be hugely disappointed that they didn’t get Zubimendi because they thought that was over the line. That’s unlike Liverpool not to get the deal done.

“They lost out on [Romeo] Lavia and [Moises] Caicedo last year and now they’ve lost out to Zubimendi as well. It’s not great, especially when they need a player in that position.”

“No-one is bigger than the club but they’ve got a year left so hopefully the three of them are good for another three years at Liverpool,” Rush said.

“They are great players and personally I’d love to see them stay but we have to look at every situation.

“I think the players don’t think of the situation, I think they just want to play.”

He added: “It would be nice (to have agreements) but at the end of the day that is what Richard Hughes gets paid to do.

“I think the way forward now is to get the start of the season under way. It’s not just 11 on the pitch, it’s the whole squad.

“Individuals will win you games but you need to be in a team. If Slot can get that team spirit I am sure they’d want to stay at Liverpool.”