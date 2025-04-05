Liverpool’s future No. 1 has just produced 2025’s best penalty save vs. Real Madrid

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s case to become Liverpool’s next No.1 hasn’t exactly been clear-cut in a difficult 2024-25 campaign at Valencia – but he’s received a big boost after denying Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior from the penalty spot.

Liverpool were infamously reticent to do business last summer. Arne Slot’s squad was bolstered by the addition of Federico Chiesa (who has played a grand total of 25 Premier League minutes across three substitute appearances), while Mamardashvili has agreed to join next summer.

The 24-year-old Georgian has a reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in European football – a claim he emphatically reiterated with some sensational displays in Georgia’s memorable Euro 2024 campaign last summer.

For the full article, please click here.