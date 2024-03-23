Liverpool’s latest wonderkid & the international golazo that’s left our jaw dislocated
Sometimes in life, events conspire to leave you feeling high on yourself.
This phenomenon can take many different forms. For example, you might find yourself promoted at work and find a fiver on the street while walking home.
It could be the sense that all those hours spent in the gym and being semi-strict with your diet have paid off when the warmer months come around and strangers can’t take their eyes off your marble-chiselled body.
Or it could be scoring for Liverpool while still in your teenage years and quickly following it up with a debut goal for your country. This, ladies and gentlemen, is Lewis Koumas in March 2024.