Liverpool’s new third kit is a nod to one of Anfield’s most iconic traditions

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Liverpool are set to launch a maroon third kit to complete the initial kit line-up for the new 2025/26 Premier League season.

The club has already launched a red home kit homage to classic ‘Candy’ shirts and a minimalist white away kit. The third in the lineup will be a dark maroon with a unique pattern inspired by the flags of the Kop stand.

Liverpool’s legendary flag displays will be seen in the Champions League once more this season after the club qualified due to their league placing but the kit will be used mainly for away fixtures when the home and away clash with other teams.

Adidas, which is in the second year of a lucrative £60 million per year deal with the Anfield club, has decked out the third kit with silver monochrome sponsor, club badge and Adidas logo.

The kit is the third new shirt to launch this summer and will cost the same price as the home and away shirt. It will go on sale here as early as this week.

The third kit will cost £85 in keeping with all of its Premier League shirts in 2026/27. uthentic prices will be £120 for a shirt as worn by the players, while a children’s shirt will cost £60.

Long sleeve shirts will cost £90 for adults in all three kits for the new season.

Adidas has already started to ramp up the partnership with Liverpool by launching a new Spezial range including three Liverpool-themed trainers. Priced at £100 here, the trainers are designed in Liverpool’s colours and have the classic Spezial silhouette.

The trainers join a new ‘OG’ and a travel range as summer launches for Adidas, which plans to launch a large number of collections throughout the season for Liverpool fans. Similar collections will also be launched for Manchester United and Arsenal, which are both classed as ‘Elite’ partners alongside Liverpool.

It means fans will get more product launches compared to clubs such as Aston Villa and Leeds, which do not rank as Elite clubs in the Adidas line up.