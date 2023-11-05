Liverpool’s next Brazilian dreamboat is the perfect blend of skill, Samba & sh*thouse

The 2023 Copa Liberatordes final was a football hipster’s wet dream, with two South American giants trading both physical and metaphorical blows in a raucous Maracana atmosphere that was a throwback to a less commercialised era.

In the build-up to the game, Boca Juniors supporters camped out on Copacabana beach and told eager journalists stories of how they’d sold prized possessions to cross the border into Brazil to watch the final.

But the victors of a frenzied final were the team that plays its home matches at the Maracana. Fluminense were desperate to win their first-ever continental title and triumphed thanks to Josh Kenedy’s extra-time howitzer – a goal so good that it was worth getting sent off for.

For the full article, please click here.