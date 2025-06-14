Manchester City are preparing an offer for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, according to reports.

Livramento is currently on international duty with England Under-21s as they look to retain their European Championship crown.

The 22-year-old featured in 37 of Newcastle’s 38 Premier League matches in 2024/25 and impressed on both flanks, playing at right and left-back.

He has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the country and is expected to earn more senior England caps after making his debut last November.

There have been rumours of interest from Man City, with Pep Guardiola eager to strengthen at right-back. Natural midfielder Matheus Nunes spent most of last season in the role, while Rico Lewis and Kyle Walker both struggled for form.

Walker spent the second half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan, but the Italian side are not exercising their £3.4million option to buy. That opens the door for a possible move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Guardiola clearly needs a new right-back, and Livramento is one of the most attractive options available – though prising him away from Newcastle will be no easy task.

Having secured Champions League football, the Magpies are under less pressure to sell this summer, but could be tempted by one major sale to fund their own business.

Livramento’s Transfermarkt value stands at €40m (£34m), and The Boot Room reports that City are ‘ready to bid £40m’.

Journalist Graeme Bailey also claims Guardiola’s side ‘are ready to launch a bid to sign a highly-rated Newcastle player’. While City are also tracking Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia, they are now said to be ‘stepping up their interest’ in Livramento.

Guardiola ‘has not given up’ on other targets either, despite ‘recent talks’ with Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona reportedly proving unproductive.

The TBR Football report adds:

Sources have confirmed to TBR Football that City believe they could still prise Livramento out of Newcastle and are ready to offer £40m for him. However, the Magpies remain insistent that they have no plans to sell the England defender.

Bailey also reports that Walker will not be joining Milan permanently and has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

There is also interest from Saudi Arabia, though that ‘doesn’t appeal’ to Walker, while a ‘distant prospect’ of a return to Sheffield United – his first club – remains on the table.

City would reportedly need to cover the majority of his wages for any Bramall Lane reunion to materialise.

The Cityzens have already been busy this summer, spending over £100million on Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli ahead of the Club World Cup.

