Being a football fan can be a joyous experience. It can also be f*cking awful.

There are certain unwritten rules to abide by if you want a pleasant life in football. We all know them innately, in our very bones, but we feel like some of you could use a refresher.

Scroll on down as we deliver unto you, from the football gods upon high, nine commandments to live your life by as a self-respecting football fan.

For the full article, please click here.