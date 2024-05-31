This list shows the extent of the re-furb job at Arsenal while Man Utd’s top three now includes Marcus Rashford. We feel old.

For homegrown players, dates are taken from their first professional contract rather than when they joined a club’s academy.

Who are the longest-serving players at Arsenal?

1) Eddie Nketiah (September 2016)

Started just 10 Premier League games last season and is clearly not good enough for this iteration of Arsenal as Premier League title challengers.

2) Reiss Nelson (December 2016)

Started just one Premier League game last season and is clearly not good enough for this iteration of Arsenal as Premier League title challengers.

3) Emile Smith Rowe (July 2017)

Started just three Premier League games last season and is clearly not good enough for this iteration of Arsenal as Premier League title challengers.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Will Mikel Arteta survive another trophyless season at Arsenal?

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea target ‘chooses’ Arsenal as Arteta makes offer for ‘bombshell’ to win the Premier League

Who are the longest-serving players at Aston Villa?

1) John McGinn (August 2018)

Less then £3m he cost from Hibernian. Quite the deal. He is the last remaining permanent signing from before Villa’s promotion to the Premier League.

2) Jacob Ramsey (January 2019)

An excellent young player but Aston Villa finished fourth largely without him, so he is often cited as a possible ‘pure profit’ sale.

3) Kortney Hause (July 2019)

A mainstay of every forgotten footballer list, he wasn’t even in Villa’s Premier League squad last season.

Who are the longest-serving players at Bournemouth?

1) Adam Smith (January 2014)

Came up with Bournemouth first time around under Eddie Howe and keeps chugging along. A proper longest-server.

2) Lewis Cook (July 2016)

Your classic ‘tidy’ Premier League midfielder. No nonsense but does the business. Also capped by England.

3) Mark Travers (July 2016)

Came over from Ireland aged 17 but has only been first-choice Bournemouth keeper for one season in the Championship.

Who are the longest-serving players at Brentford?

1) Rico Henry (August 2016)

Joined Brentford for their record fee for a teenager (£1.5m rising to a presumably reached £5m) and he has been worth every penny.

2) Josh Dasilva (August 2018)

Recently signed a new one-year contract despite a horrendous injury record that has restricted him to just a handful of appearances last season.

3) Christian Norgaard (July 2019)

The Bees captain has given five years of excellent service but cost the club less than £3m.

Who are the longest-serving players at Brighton?

1) Lewis Dunk (April 2010)

Close to 500 games for Brighton now and a stalwart since they’ve been in the Premier League.

2) Solly March (December 2011)

A hugely impressive 2022/23 campaign with seven goals and seven assists. It’s a shame 2023/24 was spoiled by injuries.

3) Pascal Gross (July 2017)

Arguably Brighton’s best player in their Premier League stint and certainly their most consistent.

Who are the longest-serving players at Chelsea?

1) Trevoh Chalobah (June 2016)

Signed with Chelsea at the age of eight, penning his first professional contract in 2016. After three loans, he somehow eked out a place in Chelsea’s first team for two seasons before being side-lined by form and fitness. Chelsea would quite like to sell him, thanks.

2) Reece James (March 2017)

Signed with Chelsea at the age of eight, penning his first professional contract in 2017. But injuries have restricted him to roughly half the available Chelsea appearances.

3) Kepa Arrizabalaga (August 2018)

In theory back at the club after a loan spell at Real Madrid and just keeps out Conor Gallagher here.

Who are the longest-serving players at Crystal Palace?

1) Joel Ward (July 2012)

Hugely underrated by all but Crystal Palace fans it seems. You don’t make 300 Premier League appearances without having more than a bit about you. Now the longest-serving player in the Premier League.

2) Jeffrey Schlupp (January 2017)

One of those players you kind of forget exists until he scores an absolute banger.

3) Tyrick Mitchell (January 2019)

Given a two-year scholarship contract after leaving Brentford when they shut down their Academy. Then signed a new deal and has been Palace’s first-choice left-back over the last three seasons.

Who are the longest-serving players at Everton?

1) Mason Holgate (August 2015)

He’s no Seamus Coleman. In all aspects of that sentence.

2) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (August 2016)

Injured for what feels like at least half of his eight years at Goodison.

3) Jordan Pickford (July 2017)

Perpetually the subject of ridicule and questions outside Everton, but has been easily their most consistent player over the last half-decade.

Who are the longest-serving players at Fulham?

1) Tom Cairney (July 2015)

Club captain who started a surprising number of Premier League games last season.

2) Tim Ream (August 2015)

He’s 36 and only just perhaps losing his grip on a first-team place in the Premier League.

3) Tyrese Francois (August 2017)

Made a grand total of 11 appearances for Fulham; he has played more games on loan in Croatia and Denmark.

Who are the longest-serving players at Ipswich Town?

1) Luke Woolfenden (June 2017)

Centre-back who has been a stalwart as the Tractor Boys have logged back-t0-back promotions.

2) Idris El Mizouni (December 2018)

Midfielder who has spent the last two seasons at Leyton Orient and has vanishingly small chance of appearing in the Premier League.

3) Cameron Humphreys (June 2021)

Midfielder very much on the fringes of the Ipswich first-team squad.

Who are the longest-serving players at Leicester City?

1) Hamza Choudhury (October 2014)

At the club since the age of seven, Choudhury became a mainstay of the Leicester City side that got promoted after being sidelined by Brendan Rodgers in the Premier League.

2) Daniel Iversen (January 2016)

Six loan spells and just 12 Premier League appearances for the Dane, who is very likely to leave Leicester again this summer.

3) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (June 2017)

Another mainstay of Enzo Maresca’s promoted team having been with Leicester City since the age of eight.

Who are the longest-serving players at Liverpool?

1) Joe Gomez (July 2015)

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino all left last summer to leave Liverpool’s defensive utility man with the oldest locker in the changing room.

2) Trent Alexander-Arnold (July 2016)

One of the best Academy products in Premier League history.

3) Mohamed Salah (July 2017)

After seven goal-laden years, it might be time to move on.

Who are the longest-serving players at Manchester City?

1) Kevin De Bruyne (August 2015)

Probably the best midfielder in the Premier League (when fit). Replacing him is going to be a b*tch.

2) John Stones (August 2016)

Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at Manchester City and gave up second spot for Barcelona. Stones was also in the first group of additions along with Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Claudio Bravo.

3) Ederson (July 2017)

Bravo didn’t last long and this guy’s done alright since.

Who are the longest-serving players at Manchester United?

1) Scott McTominay (July 2013)

Somehow still hanging on to start in Manchester United’s triumphant bid for FA Cup glory in 2024.

2) Luke Shaw (July 2014)

One of United’s most consistent performers – when fit – though it does seem ludicrous that he has been at the club for a decade.

3) Marcus Rashford (October 2014)

And within two years he had been given a massive new contract after his breakthrough to the first team. For the first time, it feels like he could realistically move this summer.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd owner Ratcliffe ‘sets five strict new rules’ with Ten Hag replacement ‘unable to use own style’

👉 Man Utd ‘could’ sign ‘England star’ for ‘cut-price £40m’ while Champions League ‘nightmare’ awaits

Who are the longest-serving players at Newcastle United?

1) Jamaal Lascelles (August 2014)

A largely non-playing captain approaching testimonial time at the club.

2) Sean Longstaff (November 2014)

A proper local lad, he is now approaching 200 games for the Mags.

3) Isaac Hayden (July 2016)

Bizarrely still has two years left on his contract, though he spent last season on loan at QPR.

Who are the longest-serving players at Nottingham Forest?

1) Joe Worrall (July 2015)

Spent the second half of the season exiled from first-team training and then on loan at Besiktas.

2) Ryan Yates (July 2016)

The Forest captain in the absence of the man above and provider of heart in that midfield.

3) Alex Mighten (December 2019)

Yes, a 22-year-old last seen on loan at Port Vale is their third longest-serving player. Such is life at Forest.

Who are the longest-serving players at Southampton?

1) Jack Stephens (April 2011)

Club captain who joined from Plymouth for the princely sum of £150,000.

2) Will Smallbone (February 2017)

Irish midfielder who was central to the Saints’ promotion back to the Premier League.

3) Jan Bednarek (July 2017)

Has quietly notched up over 200 appearances for the Saints since arriving from Poland.

Who are the longest-serving players at Tottenham?

1) Ben Davies (July 2014)

A consistently pretty good Premier League player. Quite the epitaph, that.

2) Son Heung-Min (August 2015)

One of the great Premier League players who has hit double figures for Premier League goals in eight consecutive seasons. Though it could be time for him to go.

3) Oliver Skipp (August 2018)

The exits of Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have elevated Skipp to this list despite him being only 23 (albeit with the hairline of a 43-year-old).

Who are the longest-serving players at West Ham?

1) Nathan Trott (January 2016)

All change at West Ham with Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio leaving this summer. Trott’s had more loans (3) than appearances for the Hammers (1).

2) Lukasz Fabianski (July 2018)

Recently signed a one-year deal to be back-up to Alphonse Areola.

3) Jarrod Bowen (January 2020)

This is poor work from the club that had Mark Noble for so very, very long.

Who are the longest-serving players at Wolves?

1) Max Kilman (August 2018)

Still thing of him as being a young, promising centre-half. He is now 27.

2) Pedro Neto (August 2019)

Would already have been long gone if he had not suffered a series of serious injuries.

3) Luke Cundle (October 2019)

Signed a first professional contract after making his first-team debut several Wolves managers ago.