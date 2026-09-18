Coventry are the 19th team to start a Premier League season losing at least four straight games; they might not copy Villa and finish 7th.

Ten of those who came before them went down, with the other eight surviving. Coventry have work to do.

Teams who started the season with a four-game losing streak

Coventry (2026/27)



Who beat them?

Arsenal (3-0), Hull (0-1), Manchester City (1-0), Brighton (0-5)

How did they stop their run?

It’s not entirely clear whether they can. At least a point against any of Nottingham Forest (a), Newcastle (h), Spurs (a) or Fulham (h) will keep them from creating history.

Where did they finish?

It might be best to start small, maybe with something like a goal, before looking too far down the line.

Everton (2024/25)

Who beat them?

Brighton (0-3), Tottenham (4-0), Bournemouth (2-3), Aston Villa (3-2)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Leicester at the King Power.

Where did they finish?

13th, once David Moyes came to the rescue of a team in 16th, one point above the relegation zone in January.

Southampton (2024/25)



Who beat them?

Newcastle (1-0), Nottingham Forest (0-1), Brentford (3-1), Manchester United (0-3)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with similarly promoted Ipswich at St Mary’s, before immediately losing another four straight games.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. So very, very bottom. Russell Martin, that.

Luton (2023/24)

Who beat them?

Brighton (4-1), Chelsea (3-0), West Ham (1-2), Fulham (1-0)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Wolves at Kenilworth Road.

Where did they finish?

A valiant but still distant 18th.

Fulham (2020/21)

Who beat them?

Arsenal (0-3), Leeds (4-3), Aston Villa (0-3), Wolves (1-0)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.



Where did they finish?

18th. Scott Parker came up against peak Sean Dyche at Burnley and stood absolutely no chance in that straight relegation shoot-out.

Sheffield United (2020/21)

Who beat them?

Wolves (0-2), Aston Villa (1-0), Leeds (0-1), Arsenal (2-1)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. It was pretty miserable. Chris Wilder left in March after a start which saw the Blades draw two and lose 15 of their first 17 matches. They finally beat Newcastle at home, then league leaders Manchester United at Old Trafford, but were gone by April. There were six games left by that point, of which they won three with the pressure off.

West Ham (2018/19)

Who beat them?

Liverpool (4-0), Bournemouth (1-2), Arsenal (3-1), Wolves (0-1)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park. There were boos. Probably.

Where did they finish?

10th. Manuel Pellegrini turned things round neatly enough; the Hammers made up for it by winning four on the bounce in December, but David Moyes was on the horizon.

Bournemouth (2017/18)

Who beat them?

West Brom (0-1), Watford (2-0), Manchester City (2-1), Arsenal (0-3)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Brighton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Where did they finish?

12th. After finally escaping the relegation zone in early November, the Cherries only returned for two more weeks in December before a seven-game unbeaten run inspired them to safety.

Southampton (2012/13)

Who beat them?

Manchester City (2-3), Wigan (2-0), Manchester United (3-2), Arsenal (1-6)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Aston Villa 4-1 at St Mary’s.

Where did they finish?

14th. While everyone lost their collective mind as Proper Football Man Nigel Adkins was sacked in January, foreign sod Mauricio Pochettino quietly steered Saints away from trouble without speaking a word of English in public.

West Ham (2010/11)

Who beat them?

Aston Villa (0-3), Bolton (3-1), Manchester United (0-3), Chelsea (3-1)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. They were mired in the relegation zone until they beat Wolves 2-0 on New Year’s Day, but losing 10 of their subsequent 17 games saw them slip back.

Middlesbrough (2001/02)

Who beat them?

Arsenal (0-4), Bolton (1-0), Everton (2-0), Newcastle (1-4)

How did they stop their run?

By beating West Ham 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Where did they finish?

12th. Just three of their players scored more than three Premier League goals all season, with Alen Boksic (8), Noel Whelan (7) and Szilard Nemeth (6) leading the march to mid-table. They also lost in both the FA Cup and League Cup to the respective eventual winners.

Aston Villa (1997/98)

Who beat them?

Leicester (1-0), Blackburn (0-4), Newcastle (1-0), Tottenham (3-2)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Leeds 1-0 at Villa Park.

Where did they finish?

7th. “We have got to believe we’ll win a game soon – because we really need to,” said manager Brian Little after the defeat to Tottenham, having been in front. They promptly won their next three.

Swindon Town (1993/94)

Who beat them?

Sheffield United (3-1), Oldham (0-1), Liverpool (5-0), Southampton (1-5)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 0-0 with Norwich at Carrow Road.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. It took until their 16th game for doomed Swindon to pick up their first Premier League win, and until recently they held the record for most goals conceded in a single campaign (100).

Teams who started the season with a five-game losing streak

Wolves (2025/26)

Who beat them?

Manchester City (0-4), Bournemouth (1-0), Everton (2-3), Newcastle (1-0), Leeds (1-3)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Tottenham and then Brighton before losing another 11 straight.

Where did they finish?

Where do you think?!

Sunderland (2005/06)

Who beat them?

Charlton (1-3), Liverpool (1-0), Manchester City (1-2), Wigan (1-0), Chelsea (2-0)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

Where did they finish?

Bottom, in one of the Premier League’s earliest relegations. The Black Cats spent one week outside the relegation zone all season, courtesy of a three-game run of draws with Wests Brom and Ham and a victory over Middlesbrough.

Southampton (1998/99)

Who beat them?

Liverpool (1-2), Charlton (5-0), Nottingham Forest (1-2), Leeds (3-0), Newcastle (4-0)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 1-1 with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Where did they finish?

17th. A false start left Dave Jones and his men with an awful lot of work to do, but two draws and three wins in their last five matches saw them cross the finish line just before Charlton, Blackburn and Nottingham Forest.

Teams who started the season with a six-game losing streak

Norwich (2021/22)

Who beat them?

Liverpool (0-3), Manchester City (5-0), Leicester (1-2), Arsenal (1-0), Watford (1-3), Everton (2-0)

How did they stop their run?

By drawing 0-0 with Burnley at Turf Moor. Then they drew 0-0 with Brighton, lost 7-0 to Chelsea and were beaten 2-1 by Leeds. It’s one way to end a losing run.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. As Norwich’s Premier League lore demands. Things were so bad that Daniel Farke was sacked straight after they actually won. Dean Smith did no better, because obviously. One of those managers is currently 3rd.

Teams who started the season with a seven-game losing streak

Crystal Palace (2017/18)

Who beat them?

Huddersfield (0-3), Liverpool (1-0), Swansea (0-2), Burnley (1-0), Southampton (0-1), Manchester City (5-0), Manchester United (4-0)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Chelsea 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Where did they finish?

11th. Never forget just how ridiculous a job Roy Hodgson did. Frank de Boer left with the club in tatters after six games, and their pointless, goalless run continued into their seventh match. They were written off when Hodgson was appointed in early September, but finished 11 points clear of relegation in the end.

Portsmouth (2009/10)

Who beat them?

Fulham (0-1), Birmingham (1-0), Arsenal (4-1), Manchester City (0-1), Bolton (2-3), Aston Villa (2-0), Everton (0-1)

How did they stop their run?

By beating Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Where did they finish?

Bottom. One manager has overseen two four-game losing runs at the start of a Premier League season, and Avram Grant was as helpless in guiding Portsmouth back from the brink in the 2009/10 season as he was with West Ham a year later.