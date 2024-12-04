Julen Lopetegui is reportedly at risk of losing his job.

West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui reportedly had an ‘intense spat’ with centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo during his side’s 5-2 loss against Arsenal.

Lopetegui is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League sacked as West Ham have endured a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Wolves boss was appointed to replace David Moyes, who left the Premier League side upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

West Ham supporters had been hoping for an overhaul of playing style following Moyes’ exit, so the like-for-like replacement of Lopetegui was underwhelming.

On paper, the Hammers had a successful summer transfer window. Despite this, they are 14th in the Premier League after winning just four of their first 14 matches.

Lopetegui is failing to get the best out of his squad and West Ham suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Following this fresh setback, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed West Ham’s board are ‘discussing Lopetegui’s future’.

‘No deadline has been set for making a decision over Lopetegui’s future and the club are considering all options. ‘Lopetegui is fighting to save his job after a run of poor results, which see West Ham 14th in the Premier League after winning just four times in their opening 14 games.’

As mentioned, West Ham did some positive transfer business before this season, though Lopetegui reportedly butted heads with summer signing Jean-Clair Todibo.

A report from The Daily Mail claims their ‘intense spat’ came during West Ham’s 5-2 home loss against Arsenal on Saturday night.

The report says ‘Lopetegui was involved in a heated half-time exchange with defender Todibo on Saturday as the club consider sacking their under-fire head coach’.