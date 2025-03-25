Lose weight, make friends and play football: Why WOULDN’T you try MAN v FAT?
Football365’s relationship with MAN v FAT Football is now nearly three years old – and we are delighted to say we have another fantastic success story to share from one of our readers who joined the award-winning weight-loss programme.
MAN v FAT Football has thousands of members across more than 150 clubs in the UK, all of them men looking to get in shape. But unlike traditional slimming clubs, it’s all centred around a weekly game of football. Lose weight while making new friends over a kickabout? Why wouldn’t you join?
That’s certainly the view of Sam Fleming, who has lost four stone since joining MAN v FAT Havant and in December completed the gruelling Portsmouth Marathon. First made aware of the programme on these very pages, Sam says the benefits of joining go far beyond what you might expect.
‘People are really supportive’
Sam has been reading F365 for 15 or 16 years and saw some of our stories before signing up, but his real inspiration to join was the passing of his father in law.
“My father in law passed away in October 2022 of a stroke, and the causes of stroke, all of them apply to me apart from smoking.
“When I first joined MAN v FAT, people were supportive and welcoming; you need other people there to play football otherwise it doesn’t work.
“If you want to lose weight and/or have a bit more of a social life or get back into playing football it’s definitely something you should try.
“I had not stopped playing football, but I was overweight and not particularly active.
“I could still play football, but when you get into your 30s and kids come along, it’s difficult to play on a regular basis, playing five-a-side or having enough mates to turn up on a regular basis, to even have a five-a-side team and know you are going to get six or seven players every week.
“Going to something like this, you have to pay a direct debit so you know you are going to have enough people to get a game.
“The weight aspect, it’s only Slimming World I have done previously. Sitting in a class being told about nutrition while half the group is eating and the other half is sitting trying to listen about what they are doing wrong is not particularly helpful.
“Having it where you go and play football and what weight you lose counts to the result of that game, it’s a lot more conducive than sitting in a room and have someone talk to you for an hour.”
‘Mental health aspect can’t be underestimated’
Something that must be emphasised is how much MAN v FAT can benefit your mental health.
From having that support network to losing weight and exercising in an enjoyable way, it really is the perfect way to make yourself feel better mentally and physically.
“I feel better physically, aches and pains are a lot less,” Sam says. “It sounds stupid, but I can sleep in different positions. Before I couldn’t, like lying on my stomach, now that’s okay. Playing with the kids, things like that. You notice you have bones in places you never noticed before.
“But the mental health aspect you can’t underestimate. You’ve got people in a similar situation… I personally don’t meet new people that easily and moving into meeting a whole new group of people, most of whom you can relate to in lots of different ways, is really helpful.
“Having another group you can talk to about various things… the team I went in to originally, the core of that team stayed together for about 18 months.
“For some it was a release and they didn’t want to talk about things, but some do want to talk about it and want to put something in the WhatsApp during the week.
“We have had people pass away, we’ve had cancer scares and stuff like that. It’s one of those things where you need extra people to talk to, or talk to about something completely different; that kind of thing can be a real help.”
And football, of course, is often the topic of conversation and a superb ice breaker for any new joiners.
“My wife will always say if you walk into a bar on holiday, or you’re out somewhere, or you’re wearing a football shirt, someone will just come and talk to you and have a conversation; she says there’s nothing like that for her.
“She’s more likely to talk to someone on the playground than I am, the small talk is not something I am good at. But if you go up on a Monday night, even if you don’t want to talk about your week or the amount of weight you’ve put on or struggled with your running, you could talk about what happened yesterday on Super Sunday.
“It is the football aspect that means everyone can go and have a conversation and feel confident.”
Marathon runner
Sam’s progress since he joined MAN v FAT has been incredible, both physically and mentally. He needed all of that strength when running the Portsmouth Marathon in December, but Sam is determined that it is just part of his journey rather than an end goal from where he eases off.
“People say it was amazing doing the marathon, but doing that and going again or finding a different goal to not put the weight back on is really difficult.
“Finding your limitations and working out where to go from there is really hard, setting sensible achievable goals and fitting that in with the rest of your life, not saying you want to lose x amount and then thinking how am I going to do that because it’s unachievable.
“For me it is the fear of failure, my own sense of failure (that drives me on).”
And Sam says that ongoing motivation is what has ensured he has had such a successful journey with MAN v FAT.
“I was very conscious that someone close just died from a stroke and that was something I was probably susceptible to the way I was living.
“I’ve got two kids who are eight and four now, six and two when I signed up, so I was conscious about that. Since then I have had my sister in law pass away with problems with colitis and then sepsis, and then my step dad passed away because of a brain tumour.
“A lot of the time it’s all about trying to keep your health for as long as possible and not wanting to be a burden for my kids when they are older.
“With the team, there were two or three of us that wanted to achieve stuff in the first year and we motivated each other.”
