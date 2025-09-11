Premier League shamed in 21st century positive net spend table as Portugal sets the standard
These 20 clubs are the best in the world when it comes to buying players and flipping them for profit. Here is the ranking of the clubs with the lowest net spend since the summer of 2000.
Figures are via Transfermarkt, which deals in Euros.
And the 20 biggest net spenders are here…
20) Velez Sarsfield (Argentina)
Expenditure: €49.15m
Income: €293.18m
Net spend: €244.04m
An unlikely start to proceedings; the Argentine outfit’s record sale is only €15million for a 20-year-old Mauro Zarate. Little and often does the trick.
19) Corinthians (Brazil)
Expenditure: €235.73m
Income: €487.86m
Net spend: €252.13m
The second of seven South American teams in the top 20.
18) Empoli (Italy)
Expenditure: €118.36m
Income: €387.04m
Net spend: €268.67m
Empoli’s record sale is Guglielmo Vicario, who joined Tottenham for €18.5million in the 2023 summer transfer window. They would be 22nd without that transfer.
17) AS Monaco (France)
Expenditure: €1.36bn
Income: €1.63bn
Net spend: €276.15m
Big spenders but even bigger sellers, these.
16) Boca Juniors (Argentina)
Expenditure: €251.14m
Income: €532.77m
Net spend: €281.63m
Some great players have played for Boca over the years. Carlos Tevez was sold twice for over €10m.
15) PSV (Netherlands)
Expenditure: €503.02m
Income: €787.68m
Net spend: €284.67m
PSV have made big money from the sales of Hirving Lozano, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Noni Madueke, Ibrahim Sangare and most recently Malik Tillman.
14) AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
Expenditure: €181.04m
Income: €479.66m
Net spend: €298.62m
Dutch clubs are pretty good at this.
13) Internacional (Brazil)
Expenditure: €145.87m
Income: €454.91m
Net spend: €309.04m
Their profit would be even greater if Leandro Damiao joined Spurs.
12) SC Braga (Portugal)
Expenditure: €165.42m
Income: €496.67m
Net spend: €331.25m
Braga have signed and sold a combined 1,338 players this century.
11) Sao Paulo (Brazil)
Expenditure: €180m
Income: €513.52m
Net spend: €333.52m
Sao Paulo received a world-record €31.5m from Real Betis for Denilson back in 1998.
10) Santos (Brazil)
Expenditure: €153.57m
Income: €511.20m
Net spend: €357.63m
Neymar. Rodrygo. Robinho. This club love a techy winger.
9) Udinese (Italy)
Expenditure: €588.58m
Income: €947.64m
Net spend: €359.06m
Udinese have been very active, signing 993 players and selling 1,034.
8) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Expenditure: €137.73m
Income: €503.91m
Net spend: €366.18m
Fair play to Dinamo Zagreb, who have a great track record for developing and selling youth players.
7) River Plate (Argentina)
Expenditure: €307.56m
Income: €679.08m
Net spend: €371.52m
These South Americans know what they’re doing, don’t they? That, and the bright lights of Europe, are too tempting.
6) Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
Expenditure: €313.83m
Income: €764.87m
Net spend: €451.04m
We all know about Salzburg and their proven philosophy.
5) Sporting (Portugal)
Expenditure: €658.08m
Income: €1.16bn
Net spend: €500.08m
Bruno Fernandes is Sporting’s record sale.
4) Lille (France)
Expenditure: €541.60m
Income: €1.11bn
Net spend: €572.40m
Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen brought in €155m alone.
3) Ajax (Netherlands)
Expenditure: €743.26m
Income: €1.41bn
Net spend: €663.30m
Ajax probably have the best reputation for selling players but they are the third best when it comes to net spend.
2) Porto (Portugal)
Expenditure: €943.79m
Income: €1.69bn
Net spend: €742.51m
Being second comes down to consistently getting between €25-50m for their best players. Otavio to Al Nassr and Nico Gonzalez to Manchester City for €60million are their record sales.
1) Benfica (Portugal)
Expenditure: €1.12bn
Income: €2bn
Net spend: €875.96m
Benfica are pretty good at this.
READ MORE: Five-year Premier League net spend table | Premier League table | Premier League calendar year table