These 20 clubs are the best in the world when it comes to buying players and flipping them for profit. Here is the ranking of the clubs with the lowest net spend since the summer of 2000.

Figures are via Transfermarkt, which deals in Euros.

20) Velez Sarsfield (Argentina)

Expenditure: €49.15m

Income: €293.18m

Net spend: €244.04m

An unlikely start to proceedings; the Argentine outfit’s record sale is only €15million for a 20-year-old Mauro Zarate. Little and often does the trick.

19) Corinthians (Brazil)

Expenditure: €235.73m

Income: €487.86m

Net spend: €252.13m

The second of seven South American teams in the top 20.

18) Empoli (Italy)

Expenditure: €118.36m

Income: €387.04m

Net spend: €268.67m

Empoli’s record sale is Guglielmo Vicario, who joined Tottenham for €18.5million in the 2023 summer transfer window. They would be 22nd without that transfer.

17) AS Monaco (France)

Expenditure: €1.36bn

Income: €1.63bn

Net spend: €276.15m

Big spenders but even bigger sellers, these.

16) Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Expenditure: €251.14m

Income: €532.77m

Net spend: €281.63m

Some great players have played for Boca over the years. Carlos Tevez was sold twice for over €10m.

15) PSV (Netherlands)

Expenditure: €503.02m

Income: €787.68m

Net spend: €284.67m

PSV have made big money from the sales of Hirving Lozano, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Noni Madueke, Ibrahim Sangare and most recently Malik Tillman.

14) AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Expenditure: €181.04m

Income: €479.66m

Net spend: €298.62m

Dutch clubs are pretty good at this.

13) Internacional (Brazil)

Expenditure: €145.87m

Income: €454.91m

Net spend: €309.04m

Their profit would be even greater if Leandro Damiao joined Spurs.

12) SC Braga (Portugal)

Expenditure: €165.42m

Income: €496.67m

Net spend: €331.25m

Braga have signed and sold a combined 1,338 players this century.

11) Sao Paulo (Brazil)

Expenditure: €180m

Income: €513.52m

Net spend: €333.52m

Sao Paulo received a world-record €31.5m from Real Betis for Denilson back in 1998.

10) Santos (Brazil)

Expenditure: €153.57m

Income: €511.20m

Net spend: €357.63m

Neymar. Rodrygo. Robinho. This club love a techy winger.

9) Udinese (Italy)

Expenditure: €588.58m

Income: €947.64m

Net spend: €359.06m

Udinese have been very active, signing 993 players and selling 1,034.

8) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Expenditure: €137.73m

Income: €503.91m

Net spend: €366.18m

Fair play to Dinamo Zagreb, who have a great track record for developing and selling youth players.

7) River Plate (Argentina)

Expenditure: €307.56m

Income: €679.08m

Net spend: €371.52m

These South Americans know what they’re doing, don’t they? That, and the bright lights of Europe, are too tempting.

6) Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Expenditure: €313.83m

Income: €764.87m

Net spend: €451.04m

We all know about Salzburg and their proven philosophy.

5) Sporting (Portugal)

Expenditure: €658.08m

Income: €1.16bn

Net spend: €500.08m

Bruno Fernandes is Sporting’s record sale.

4) Lille (France)

Expenditure: €541.60m

Income: €1.11bn

Net spend: €572.40m

Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen brought in €155m alone.

3) Ajax (Netherlands)

Expenditure: €743.26m

Income: €1.41bn

Net spend: €663.30m

Ajax probably have the best reputation for selling players but they are the third best when it comes to net spend.

2) Porto (Portugal)

Expenditure: €943.79m

Income: €1.69bn

Net spend: €742.51m

Being second comes down to consistently getting between €25-50m for their best players. Otavio to Al Nassr and Nico Gonzalez to Manchester City for €60million are their record sales.

1) Benfica (Portugal)

Expenditure: €1.12bn

Income: €2bn

Net spend: €875.96m

Benfica are pretty good at this.

