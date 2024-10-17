Lucas Paqueta demands ‘thorough investigation’ from FA as ‘false’ leaks ‘risk chance of fair hearing’

Lucas Paqueta criticises the FA for the leaking of information regarding his gambling case

Lucas Paqueta has told the Football Association to conduct a “thorough investigation” after claiming information about his gambling charges have been leaked to the public.

The West Ham midfielder, who has denied four separate charges brought against him by the FA in May, has claimed “misleading and inaccurate” reporting has put at risk his chances of a fair disciplinary hearing.

The 27-year-old Brazil international faces a long suspension if found guilty, with one of the charges being for getting booked deliberately “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market”.

In a statement released on social media, Paqueta said: “I am frustrated and upset to to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press articles, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case.

“Some of that information is entirely false and appears designed to undermine my position. I am also concerned that, although they are false and misleading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case.

“The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential and they are extremely serious for me and my family.

“The continued leaking and publication of inaccurate information in the press is now putting at risk my chance of receiving a fair hearing.

“I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain.

“I continue to deny the charges against me and look forward to demonstrating my innocence.”

Paqueta, signed by West Ham from Lyon for £36.5million in August 2022, has featured in all seven of their Premier League games this season, scoring twice.

It has been a busy month for the FA, who confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor on Wednesday.

The German – the third foreign coach the Three Lions have had – will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry.

The 38-year-old midfielder turned Pro Licence coach has worked with the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal national teams, but now gets to coach his own country.

“Pretty incredible, really,” England assistant Barry said. “Quite surreal. It’s been a fantastic process and Thomas and I have loved every minute of it.

“As soon as I’d seen the project had captured the imagination of Thomas in the way it did, we were back and forward sharing so much energy towards it and imagining what we could do with these players.

“Of course there’s the extra layer for me of being an Englishman.

“I’ve worked for lots of federations around the world and they’ve all been a privilege, but to come home and represent the FA and England is something that’s the proudest moment of my career.”