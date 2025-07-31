West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of breaching the Football Association betting rules after a Regulatory Commission investigation.

The 27-year-old was charged in May 2024 of breaching FA Rule E5.1 and accused of deliberately picking up bookings in fixtures against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, Aston Villa on 12 March 2023, Leeds United on 21 May 2023, and AFC Bournemouth on 12 August 2023.

Now, after a lengthy investigation, the Regulatory Commission has found the charges to be “not proven” and a threat of a possible career-ending ban has been lifted.

Paqueta said he was eager “to return to playing football with a smile on my face” after the “extremely serious accusations” raised against him.

“Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations,” he said.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face. To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

West Ham said they were “pleased” the player had been cleared and highlighted the “incredible pressure on him.”

“We are pleased Lucas has been cleared,” West Ham United Vice-Chair Karren Brady said. “He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a Club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

“Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the Club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United.”

But while Paqueta has been cleared of the most serious offence, he has been found guilty of FA Rule F3 in relation to alleged failures to comply with his obligations to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation.

The FA said: “The Regulatory Commission will decide an appropriate sanction for these breaches at the earliest opportunity.

“The FA awaits the Regulatory Commission’s written reasons in relation to its decisions on the charges, and will not be commenting further until that time.”

