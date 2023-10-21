‘We are lucky probably’ – Klopp admits Liverpool escaped red card in controversy during win

Jurgen Klopp admitted “we are lucky probably” as Liverpool beat Everton, with Ibrahima Konate staying on the pitch when he probably should have been sent off.

Liverpool have started the campaign on the right foot. After nine Premier League games, they’re sat at the top of the table – though that could change as a result of other games – on 20 points.

At the same point last season, the Reds were in fifth place, six points worse off than they are now. They ended up finishing fifth last term, and change was needed.

Klopp has got his side all signing from the same hymn sheet again, and they look a dominant force, having only lost in the league to Tottenham, in a match shrouded in controversy due to a VAR error which Klopp felt should have paved the way to a replay.

In any case, after drawing their last game, with Brighton, they added their sixth win of the season, at home against rivals Everton. Liverpool dominated in terms of possession, but spurned a number of chances.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, and added a second in stoppage time, to secure the 2-0 scoreline.

Liverpool were helped by the fact Konate was not sent off after pulling down an Everton attacker after having already been booked.

After the game, Klopp admitted his side were lucky, especially after the Toffees had Ashley Young sent off, but stated they’ll have to deal with that, suggesting he has gotten past the decision that cost his side a result at Tottenham.

“Yes, we are lucky probably with Ibou that he didn’t get a second yellow,” he told TNT Sports.

“Of course I understand. You have to accept that, in the moment it’s really hard to do that, but in time, you get over it, I can tell you.”

Klopp also suggested his side were wasteful in the first half, but he was happy with how they came back towards the end.

“We should have, in the first half, we had three big opportunities which didn’t even end up as a shot on target. With a better last pass we have to score there, one, two and three,” he said.

“Finally we used one counter attack, it was late but for me it was perfect.

“We won the game, difficult game, always difficult, I’m really happy.”

