De La Fuente wishes ‘fantastic’ Liverpool star played for Spain – ‘I like the way he plays’

Luis de la Fuente, the all-conquering manager of Spain, wishes a ‘fantastic’ Liverpool player was Spanish.

De La Fuente, 65, has made light work of international football ever since taking charge of the Spanish national side in 2022.

He’s completed the lot already, winning the Nations League in 2023, the European championships in 2024, and the World Cup in 2026.

De La Fuente can call upon some of the world’s best players in every position, and their strength in depth, particularly in midfield, is frightening.

They’re not too shabby in attack either, with Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Ferran Torres just five of the household names he can select.

However, when asked by BILD which German player he’d love to have amongst his ranks if he could, De La Fuente named Florian Wirtz.

He stated (as cited by Goal): “Florian Wirtz, he is fantastic.

“Unfortunately he does not have a Spanish passport (laughs). I like the way he plays.”

Why Florian Wirtz has struggled at Liverpool explained

Wirtz remains highly regarded back in Germany, and clearly has a huge admirer in Spain, yet in England, he’s still to convince.

The £116m price tag is an obvious stick to beat the 23-year-old with, and after a hit-and-miss first season, he’s looked below the levels expected for a player of his calibre and price tag once again this term.

A recent report from BILD has attempted to shed light on factors that have negatively impacted Wirtz since moving to Merseyside.

It is said that a ‘solution is needed’ to get more out of Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt, while the report claims the tactical setup, the ‘selfishness’ of Mohamed Salah and the nature of the 2025 overhaul factored into his struggles last season.

It is also pointed out that Liverpool’s style of having ‘dynamism and robustness’ does not suit Wirtz, while has also struggled to find a place due to the ‘internal power struggle’ for prominence between their leading stars.

Thus far, Andoni Iraola has shown faith in Wirtz, selecting him to start all five of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season.

But on the back of a dire display last time out against Bournemouth, Jamie Carragher backed Iraola to drop the German when FFP breachers, Manchester City, visit Anfield after the international break.

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Carragher stated: “I think going forward Iraola’s got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team.

“I thought this Bournemouth game was a big game for Wirtz, because if he doesn’t produce, he’s then going to have a three-week break. By the time we come back, we’re into October. Before you know it, it’ll be Christmas in six to eight weeks, or it’ll feel like we’re getting to Christmas. He has to do something!”

Carragher continued: “Wirtz wouldn’t be in my Liverpool team. Manchester City at home [on 11 October], for me, he can’t be in the team.”